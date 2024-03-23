Is The Penguin set in the same universe as Matt Reeves' The Batman? Explained

The Penguin just received a brand new trailer, which Max dropped today. The series is a spinoff of the very popular Matt Reeves' Batman, (not connected to the DC Universe).

Matt Reeves' DC Universe kickstarted with the release of The Batman in 2022, featuring Robert Pattinson as the caped crusader. One of the surprise appearances in the series was Colin Farrell in the role of Batman's longtime enemy, Penguin.

The upcoming series delves deeper into Penguin's character and will likely trace his rise in the criminal underworld of Gotham City. Unlike the DCU, Matt Reeves' take on Gotham is grittier and portrays each character in shades of grey rather than having a black or white take on them.

As per the latest trailer, The Penguin will be released on Max in the Fall of this year. An exact date for the premiere of the series is yet to be announced.

Is the new Penguin show a prequel?

The Penguin is a prequel series to the next installment of The Batman by Matt Reeves. The series is a sequel to the first film in Matt Reeves' Batman universe and serves as a prequel to the upcoming The Batman - Part II.

The Penguin will follow events one week after the devastating flooding of Gotham, as shown in the first Batman film by Reeves. After the demise of crime boss Carmine Falcone, a hole is left for the top spot of reign in Gotham's underbelly. The upcoming series will explore how Oswald "Oz" Chesterfield Cobblepot, a.k.a. The Penguin, rises to claim the top spot in Gotham's criminal underworld after the disaster that has befallen the city.

The series will also feature Cristin Milioti as Sofia Falcone, Carmine's daughter. She will be a significant character alongside Colin Farell's Penguin, as the two will compete to take over the pole position in Gotham's criminal world.

Additionally, Variety has reported that Deirdre O'Connell (Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind), Shohreh Aghdashloo (The Expanse), and Michael Kelly (House of Cards) will have significant roles in the series, albeit their characters are still unknown.

HBO's Sarah Aubrey said the following about the show in an exclusive interview with Variety,

"The goal of this is to show what Oz’s life is like and that’s very much in the streets of Gotham, trying to get up and over as only the Penguin can. As a hustler and a strategist with his own ambitions. It is a great example of having the time over eight episodes to tell a longer-arc character story with a lot of delicious twists and turns and new characters."

Is The Penguin in The Dark Knight?

Penguin is not featured in the iconic 2008 film The Dark Knight. The Dark Knight, directed by Christopher Nolan, was the second film from his critically acclaimed Dark Knight trilogy.

The film is similar to the world created by Matt Reeves, as it presents the characters in a dark and gritty setting while modernizing them. Penguin is not featured in any of Nolan's films; however, the second film introduces the world to the iconic villain Joker, who the late Heath Ledger famously portrays. The Joker changed how the villain has been portrayed on screen and has been considered one of the best portrayals of an on-screen villain to date.

Stay tuned for the release of The Penguin on Max this Fall.