What is Nikki Glaser’s net worth? Comedian’s fortune explored ahead of Welcome Home, Nikki Glaser? premiere

E!’s upcoming show Welcome Home Nikki Glaser? will star Nikki Glaser, a stand-up comedian, television host, actress, writer, producer, and podcast/radio host. With a net worth of $2 million, Nikki will be sharing her time in her hometown of St. Louis on her upcoming show, which will premiere on May 1.

Glaser, who moved to her hometown during the pandemic, has no plans to fly to work. The celebrity has documented her stay in St. Louis, which will be featured on Welcome Home Nikki Glaser? Amidst this, she has also joined Explore St. Louis to encourage the local travel and tourism economy of her hometown. Viewers will find her talking about the City Museum, the Magic House, and the Saint Louis Zoo.

The official press release of the show reads:

"Uprooted from her fast-paced Hollywood lifestyle, Nikki returns to St. Louis where she embarks on a hilarious and often uncomfortable journey of self-discovery. In the midst of her chaotic move, Nikki leans heavily on her parents Julie and EJ Glaser, her childhood bestie Kerstin Robertson, her platonic roommate Andrew Collin, and even her ex-boyfriend Chris Convy. As a big fish in a small pond, Nikki also experiences a comedy of errors as she struggles to find love."

It further adds:

"Despite being back home, her focus is still sharp as she continues to hustle more than ever to make sure her star stays on the rise. She is testing out the waters as a musician and often ropes her family into her professional sphere, sometimes to their joy or embarrassment. Though her career is at a high, Nikki stays grounded by her friends and family who still see her as just Nikki from St. Louis."

Nikki Glaser was 18 when she began writing jokes and performing stand-up comedy

Nikki Glaser was born on June 1, 1984, in Cincinnati, Ohio, as Nicole Rene Glaser. She grew up in St. Louis, Missouri with her family. After graduating from Kirkwood High School, she enrolled at the University of Colorado Boulder. She later moved to the University of Kansas to get a degree in English Literature.

At the age of 18, Nikki started exploring her career in stand-up comedy. In 2016, the comedian released the Comedy Central special Perfect and the Netflix special Bangin in 2019. She also performed on TV shows such as Last Comic Standing, Conan, The Half Hour, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, and Late Night with Seth Meyers.

In 2011, she hosted the podcast You Had To Be There with fellow comedian Sara Schaefer, which aired until 2014. She also hosted the Comedy Central series Not Safe with Nikki Glaser in 2016.

In 2013, Glaser and Schaefer together hosted MTV's Nikki & Sara Live, which aired 24 episodes over two seasons.

The 37-year-old Glaser has also appeared in docu-series like, I Am Comic (2010), I Am Road Comic (2014), Funny Pains (2017), and Hysterical (2021).

In 2020, she won $125,000 for the charitable organization Rescue the Birds on winning Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.

Viewers can watch Welcome Home Nikki Glaser? at 10 pm ET/PT on May 1, 2022.

Edited by Somava