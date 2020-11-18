"It's Ontario, 100%": xQc trolled for not knowing the capital of Canada, his home country

Popular Twitch streamer Felix "xQc" Lengyel recently made a hilarious gaffe while playing "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire" on Twitch!

The 25-year old failed to guess the capital of Canada, his home country, correctly, leading to some hilarious reactions. He seemed immensely confident when saying Ontario over the actual capital, which is Ottawa, only to be left stunned on realizing he was wrong.

dude xqc doesn’t know the capital of canada — ✰ (@rryoukai) November 18, 2020

The clip of xQc's recent blunder has gone viral on the internet, where several from the online community trolled the Twitch streamer for failing a crash course in basic Geography.

xQc does not know the capital of Canada!

xQc is one of the most popular, and top streamers on Twitch, where he has an impressive 4.2 million followers. Having been brought up in Laval, Quebec, in Canada, xQc has become one of the most notable broadcasters on the platform.

Ever since becoming a full-time streamer, the former Overwatch pro has witnessed a sustained rise in popularity, as viewers continue to flock to his streams, often replete with hilarious, meme-worthy moments.

While xQc often broadcasts games like Among Us, Fall Guys, and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, of late, he has been trying his hand at becoming a millionaire via the popular trivia game, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.

Advertisement

His quest to become a millionaire is often riddled with hilarious blunders, making for a wholesome viewing experience. This is precisely what happened during a recent attempt, where he ended up making a vital error on a relatively simple question, considering he hails from Canada.

On being presented with four options regarding the capital of Canada, xQc quirkily deliberated:

"The capital of Canada?! It's Ottawa. It's Ontario, not Ottawa. Ottawa is bullshit. It's Ontario, 100%!"

To his amazement, the answer was wrong, resulting in a blank, stunned expression on xQc's face. Post his hilarious blunder, Reddit certainly seemed to be having a field day trolling him.

Check out some of the reactions online:

Image via Reddit

Image via Reddit

Advertisement

Image via Reddit

Image via Reddit

From his controversial stream sniping incident to his recent 'capital goof-up,' xQc continues to grab headlines.