Who is Joaquim Valente? Age and more explored as source denies Gisele Bundchen dating rumors

Despite her pictures going viral over the internet, Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen is not dating anyone following her split from her ex-husband Tom Brady.

On Saturday, November 12, the 42-year-old star was spotted spending time with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente as the duo went on to grab a bite at Koji in Costa Rica's Provincia de Puntarenas.

aGOODoutfit @aGOODoutfit



Gisele Bündchen (



It's a cold world we live in. 🥶



📸 BACKGRID DAMNNNNNGisele Bündchen ( @TomBrady 's ex) was already spotted with her kids' jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, out in Costa Rica.It's a cold world we live in. 🥶📸 BACKGRID DAMNNNNN 👀Gisele Bündchen (@TomBrady's ex) was already spotted with her kids' jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, out in Costa Rica. 🇨🇷It's a cold world we live in. 🥶📸 BACKGRID https://t.co/BjaGhlgEBf

Regarding the outing, a source told Bang Showbiz:

"Any suggestion that Gisele's relationship with Joaquim Valente is anything other than strictly platonic and professional is just ridiculous. It is not just completely false—it's absurd!"

The pair kept it casual for the outing. Gisele wore a cropped top and black pants, while Valente was seen wearing a gray t-shirt and shorts.

All you need to know about Gisele Bundchen's instructor, Joaquim Valente

Sara Elyse @SaraElyse128 Apparently, this is Gisele’s new boyfriend: Joaquim Valente. He is a jiu-jitsu instructor in Miami.



I’m invested. Apparently, this is Gisele’s new boyfriend: Joaquim Valente. He is a jiu-jitsu instructor in Miami. I’m invested. https://t.co/1kLXxDOSTg

According to Us Weekly, Joaquim Valente is a native of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, where he completed his schooling from 1990 to 2007.

He moved to Florida and began attending Barry University the same year. Valente graduated four years later with a degree in criminology. Page six reports that he celebrates his birthday on November 6, but his age is unclear at the time of writing.

According to his LinkedIn page, Joaquim Valente is one of the professors at Valente Brothers Jiu-Jitsu, headquartered in Miami Beach. He runs the place alongside his brothers Pedro and Gui.

Joaquim Valente and Gisele Bundchen first worked together on one of the 2021 issues of Dust Magazine. The 42-year-old supermodel then shared a video on her Instagram handle in February 2022 showcasing his studio while practicing self-defense techniques.

In the post's caption, she wrote:

“I believe the more tools we have in our toolbox the better. I feel stronger, more confidence and empowered since I started practicing self-defense. I feel it’s an important skill for all, but specially for us women. Thank you @ValenteBrothers for being awesome teachers and for making training so much fun. I am looking forward to keep improving. Let’s go!"

Speaking about Gisele Bundchen and Joaquim's recent outing, a source told Page Six that everything is "strictly platonic and professional" between the duo.

“Joaquim and his two brothers have instructed Gisele and the children in martial arts for the past year and a half. Jordan and Joaquim travel with the family when they’re out of town because the kids are homeschooled.”

Joaquim Valente has also trained agents from several law enforcement agencies like the Secret Service, FBI, and Miami Police Department, Us Weekly reported.

Things have been rocky between Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady since September 2022, when there were several reports of the duo getting into a massive argument.

Many news outlets reported that Brady's decision to get out of the NFL retirement was the reason for their fight. The duo had stayed tight-lipped about their relationship ever since, until last month when they announced their highly speculated divorce on social media.

Poll : 0 votes