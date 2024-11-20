"Where's the divorce gonna be?" — Internet reacts to Kim Kardashian tweeting "I got married in Italy" as she promoted new SKIMS collection

Media personality Kim Kardashian's shapewear brand SKIMS had recently partnered with Italian luxury brand Dolce & Gabbana. As reported by Forbes, the co-designed collection would seamlessly merge style with comfort. Meanwhile, Kim took to X for promoting the new collection.

The tweet consisted of photos of Kim along with her sister Kourtney Kardashian Barker in apparel from the new collection, Kim also tagged SKIMS, Dolce & Gabbana, and Kourtney in the tweet. In the caption, the 44-year-old socialite wrote:

"I got married in Italy."

The tweet became viral and amassed more than 7.5 million views as well as over 50k likes. Netizens flooded the comment section with their take. Here are some of the popular responses found there. A user (@thigpen_te3321) wrote:

"Where's the divorce gonna be?"

Another user tweeted:

"Weird looking wedding dress."

"Text me back bb I'm sorry for dancing with Kendall I didn't mean too I was drunk," added a tweet.

"Who performed at your wedding? Andrea Bocelli," commented another user.

A lot of other netizens shared queries about who Kim got married to. A user asked:

"With who??"

"She treats marriage like an outfit," said another one.

"I imagine you will be announcing the divorce soon," wrote a netizen.

Everything to know about Kim Kardashian's new SKIMS collection in partnership with Dolce & Gabbana

This wasn't the first time that Kim Kardashian associated herself with the Italian luxury brand. In 2022, she contributed in the design of an exclusive collection for Dolce & Gabbana, known as Ciao Kim. The collection even debuted in Milan fashion week, as reported by Elle.

In the announcement notes about the new collection, as mentioned by the outlet, Kim Kardashian said:

"It’s been an honor to collaborate with my friends Domenico and Stefano on this special collection for Dolce&Gabbana and SKIMS. We've taken classic Dolce&Gabbana silhouettes and leopard prints and reimagined them with the incredible fit and comfort that SKIMS is known for."

The campaign for the latest collection featured Kim, Kourtney, and was shot by British visual artist Nadia Lee Cohen. The collection had been adorned with classic Dolce & Gabbana leopard prints on lingerie, sleep sets, as well as body-hugging corsets.

Kim Kardashian's brand new SKIMS collection got so popular that their official website reportedly crashed as well. In a now-deleted tweet, Kim also shed light on the situation, and wrote:

"Due to higher than normal traffic to SKIMS.com, the website has crashed. However you can still shop the Dolce&Gabbana x SKIMS launch via the SKIMS App."

The website is now, however, working again. Elle further reported with products in the size range of XXS to 4X as well as bras ranging from 30A to 38DD, the collection offers a huge variety. It is now available on the official website of SKIMS, at several retail locations of SKIMS, specific Dolce & Gabbana outlets, as well as luxury retailers.

As for the latest viral tweet by Kim Kardashian, it came shortly after she flaunted her new Tesla robot on social media, which also garnered immense attention.

