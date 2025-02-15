"They should have a comeback arc" — Internet reacts to Pete Davidson rooting for ex-fiancée Ariana Grande to win her Oscar nomination

On January 23, 2025, the Academy unveiled its 2025 Oscar nominees, including Ariana Grande in the 'Best Supporting Actress' category for her portrayal of Glinda in Jon M. Chu's Wicked. While the singer's fans are rooting for her to win, Grande's ex-fiance, Pete Davidson, is also cheering her on.

According to a tweet by X page @PopBase on February 15, 2025, Pete Davidson said:

“When we see each other, which is few and far between, because we’re not in the same circles, it’s all love. I hope she wins the Oscar, I hope she takes the gold.”

Davidson's statement garnered multiple reactions from netizens, who took to X to put forth their perspectives. Wishing for Davidson and Grande to reconcile, an X user tweeted:

"they should have a comeback arc"

"i'm sure that's a supportive move, it's nice to see exes being supportive of each other's successes," an X user commented.

"That's really sweet of Pete Davidson! It's clear he still has a lot of love and respect for Ariana Grande, even after their breakup. Rooting for her to win an Oscar is a classy move. It's great to see they can maintain a positive relationship despite going their separate ways," another X user mentioned.

"they need to get back together," an internet user stated.

Meanwhile, some netizens expressed their discontent over Pete Davidson's affirmative statement about his ex-fiance:

"GET AWAY FROM HER," an X user tweeted.

"ariana is too forgiving this man is lowkey psychotic," a netizen said.

"did everyone have forget what he did to ariana after they break up orrrr ? he can go to hell," another netizen commented.

"Getting to play Glinda was the greatest gift of my life" — Ariana Grande comments on Oscar nomination for Wicked

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter dated January 23, 2025, Ariana Grande described her Oscar nomination as "surreal." Calling the opportunity to star in Wicked the "absolute honor" of her life, Grande said:

"Getting to play Glinda was the greatest gift of my life, so just to be recognized in this way for that is an unfathomable honor. And I’m so deeply moved and grateful, and it is far beyond comprehension.”

That same day, Grande took to Instagram to share a carousel of behind-the-scenes images from Wicked, along with glimpses of her younger self. In her caption, she thanked John M. Chu for taking a chance on her, calling him a "brilliant leader, human being, and most fierce friend."

Ariana Grande also acknowledged her Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo, stating her brilliance is never-ending and that she was proud of her. Additionally, Grande reflected on her younger self, stating that she wanted to share the honor of her nomination with "tiny ari who sat and studied Judy Garland singing Somewhere Over the Rainbow just before the big, beautiful bubble entered."

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande began dating in the spring of 2018, making their relationship official in May 2018, getting engaged in June, and breaking up in October of the same year.

During their time together, Grande wrote a song about him in her Sweetener album, while Davidson got four tattoos dedicated to her. Though their relationship ended, Davidson's recent comment rooting for Grande's Oscar win suggests all is well between them.

