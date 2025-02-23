Who was Jesus Guerrero? Famous hairstylist who worked with the likes of Kylie Jenner passes away at 34

Jesus Guerrero, Kylie Jenner's close friend and hairdresser, has died at the age of 34. His younger sister, Gris, confirmed the news of his passing in a GoFundMe post on Saturday, February 22, 2025, where she said that his brother's death "came very suddenly and unexpectedly." She wrote on the donation page:

Ad

"My name is Gris, Jesus' younger sister. It is with heavy heart that we let the world know that Jesus Guerrero has gone to heaven. He is a son, a brother, an uncle, an artist, a friend, and so much more. Born and raised in Houston, TX, to immigrant parents, Jesus learned how to work hard and dreamt of taking his skills to the top."

Ad

The GoFundMe page for Jesus Guerrero also mentioned that his family is currently taking care of his personal belongings. As per the post, they are also working to bring him home to his hometown in Houston, where he is based in Los Angeles. The page, however, does not mention the cause of his death or the exact day when it happened.

Besides being a close friend to Kylie Jenner, whom he has worked with since 2019, Jesus Guerrero is also a celebrity hairstylist who has worked with Jennifer Lopez, Katy Perry, Demi Moore, and Dua Lipa, as per The Standard. He frequently shares photos of his A-list clients, showcasing his hairstyling skills, on his social media.

Ad

Ad

He recently worked with Kali Uchis for her Grammy 2025 look and was also with his "main girly," Kylie Jenner, in Paris early in February, as per his Instagram posts. He also styled Jenner at the 2025 Golden Globes in January, where she joined her boyfriend, Timothee Chalamet.

Colleagues and Hollywood stars pay tribute after Kylie Jenner's hairstylist Jesus Guerrero "unexpectedly" dies

As the beauty and entertainment industry learned about his death, tributes were shared for Jesus Guerrero. Ariel Tejada, who also works with Kylie Jenner as a makeup artist, took to his Instagram to share a touching message about the late celebrity hairstylist. Alongside a series of pictures and clips of him and Guerrero hanging out, including a photo of them with Jenner, he wrote:

Ad

"Last night I experienced the most painful, breathtaking pain I have ever felt when I found out you left us @jesushair. Family is not always assigned at birth sometimes they are chosen and you were my chosen family."

Ad

Tejada further called Guerrero his "anchor, my rock," and reminisced about how they were "in sync" and how they would make magic together.

Fellow hairstylist Jen Atkin also honored Jesus Guerrero's memory in her Instagram Story on Saturday, February 22, remembering him as "a loving light and talent" that was "lost too soon." She also remembered how the Texan arrived in the beauty scene some ten years ago and rocked with "insane talent and warmth and an unforgettable SMILE."

Ad

Another celebrity stylist, Chris Appleton, who famously worked with Kim Kardashian, shared similar sentiments on his February 23 Instagram Story. He paid tribute to Guerrero and his "undeniable" talent, further writing:

"And his creativity was always ahead of its time. He had a way of making hair an art form, and his passion inspires so many."

Actress Jessica Alba also shared a picture of her with Guerrero and Daniel Martin on her Instagram Story on February 23, sharing her love for the late celebrity hairstylist.

Ad

More colleagues share their tribute to Jesus Guerrero online, including makeup artist Mary Phillips and celebrity stylist Maeve Reilly.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback