"She should write a book about marriage" — Fans react as Jennifer Lopez shares first summer pictures post Ben Affleck divorce

On September 1, actress Jennifer Lopez shared a bunch of four photos on X with the caption, ‘Oh, it was a summer.’ The post came ten days after she filed for divorce from her husband and actor Ben Affleck. Following two years of being married, the actress filed for separation on August 20, citing ‘irreconcilable differences.’

Earlier on August 23, Lopez posted her first Instagram story since filing for divorce. The photo had a Christmas tree in the background. Reportedly, the selfie was from December 2020. Nonetheless, soon after her latest summer photos went viral on X, fans started pouring their reactions. One fan on X commented:

“She should write a book about marriage so that people can learn from mistakes and so forth.”

Several other fans expressed similar sentiments online.

“Ever since In LIVing Color, you knew JLo had that fire, the IT factor and for what 30 years now? She has never stopped chasing excellent. @JLo You got what ever happens next,” another X user commented.

Many netizens showed their support through their comments. Others complimented her ageless beauty.

“Very sorry. It takes a while to heal. Sometimes these things are blessings in disguise. And not for the reasons we think. The greatest gift is connecting the dots to understand, why that particular person rocked our world so hard,” a person wrote on X.

“Stunning JLo. You haven't aged even at 55,” another X user wrote.

“Nice flowers. YOU look incredible! Summer must have been amazing for you. Can't wait to see what the rest of the year brings. What was your favorite summer memory?” an X user reacted.

However, some netizens appeared fixated on Jennifer Lopez’s next partner.

“Jen on the prowl for her next husband,” a person commented.

“Another ring on the way,” an X user wrote.

Jennifer Lopez shared a similar post on Instagram

On September 1, Jennifer Lopez also shared a series of photos on Instagram with the same caption as her X post. However, the second photo had a quote that read, ‘Everything is unfolding in divine order.’ Another picture showed a T-shirt with the words ‘she's in bloom and unbothered out of reach and at peace.’ The other photos included her sister, Lynda Lopez, and her 16-year-old twins, Max and Emme.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck first met in 2002 and were engaged until their breakup in 2004. Afterward, the two actors got into separate relationships. In 2021, the two were reportedly spotted, almost after a decade. Their relationship was made public, followed by a wedding in July 2022.

In Touch reported on August 30 that Jennifer Lopez was unhappy over Affleck spending their second wedding anniversary with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner. Affleck reportedly flew with Garner from California to Connecticut to help their daughter, Violet, settle down in her dorm at Yale University. He has two more children: Seraphina and Samuel.

