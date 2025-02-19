Who was Graham Nation? Tributes pour in as community mourns loss of celebrity hairstylist in wake of his passing

Celebrity hairstylist Graham Nation reportedly passed away over the weekend. According to The Hill blog, the hairstylist died from his injuries in an accident in LA but no additional details about his death have yet to be shared.

As soon as Graham Nation's clients and close friends found out about his death, they took ot social media to pay tributes to him. Graham's survivors include his partner Tonya Brewer and their son Romeo West, born in August last year.

Apart from his career as a hairdresser, Graham Nation also modeled at times. However, he was mainly known as a celebrity hairstylist who worked with a range of celebrities for various occasions, including award shows, red carpet, and magazine shoots. Graham also worked as a hairstyling educator for Hattori Hanzo Shears.

Many of Graham's clients alongside his friends and acquaintances mourned his untimely passing as they poured in their heartfelt tribute.

Community mourns as the celebrity hairstylist passes away. (Image via Instagram/@jackiefades_)

Makeup artist Katrina Klein remembered Graham Nation as "one of the greatest, most supportive friends." She took to Instagram to state that she would "never forget" him before thanking him for "being sucha a bright light" in all their lives.

"We will never forget you. Thank you for being such a bright light in all our lives - for the laughs, the love and the lessons you left behind. Your impact will live in our hearts forever. Rest easy my friend. You will be deeply missed," Klein wrote.

LA-based barber Sofie Pok expressed her shock and disbelief over Graham Nation's sudden passing in an Instagram post. Pok wrote that the hairstylist's death felt "unreal," noting that she would miss his "joy, energy, spirit, and smile."

"this all feels unreal. I feel like I was just talking to you…One of the worst messages you could ever receive and a reminder that life can be so unpredictable...Graham, your joy, energy, spirit, and smile will be dearly missed. Sending prayers to your family and loved ones. RIP my friend," Sofie Pok wrote.

Community mourns as the celebrity hairstylist passes away. (Image via Instagram/@danijo02)

Looking back at Graham Nation's life as he passes away

Graham Nation was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana before he moved to Denver. He was an Aveda Institute alumni which firmed his footing in the beauty industry and he began his career as a hairdresser right after his graduation.

He occasionally modeled and also ventured into music as he played drums in the band Cobraconda for a few years, according to American Salon. After moving to Los Angeles, Graham became acquainted with celebrity hairdressers Ken Pavés, and Ted Gibson.

Graham's clientele began expanding, and he eventually started working with A-list celebrities including, Victoria Beckham, Demi Moore, George Clooney, and Mary J. Blige. His other clients included Simone Ashley, Jared Leto, Winnie Harlow, Leslie Mann, Troye Sivan, Madison Bailey, Lana Condor, Anna Cathcart, Maddie Ziegler, and Liza Koshy, among others.

One of Graham's latest celebratory work was styling Catherine O’Hara for a Super Bowl commercial. He took to Instagram on February 10 to share his experience.

"What an absolute blast to work on, Thank you Cathrine O’Hara for having me apart of this epic commercial," Graham wrote.

Graham Nation's work was featured in several fashion magazines including Elle, Ebony, InStyle, Marie Claire, British Vogue, and Cosmopolitan. He also worked with fashion brands such as SKIMS, Louis Vuitton, and Saint Laurent.

