Who is Callum Heslop? All about the hairdresser as comedian Alan Carr splits from boyfriend

Renowned comedian Alan Carr recently split up with boyfriend and celebrity hairdresser Callum Heslop. According to The Sun, the two have now decided to stay friends instead.

The news of their breakup, which reportedly happened in January 2024, comes a couple of months after Carr broke the news of them dating on his social media. Heslop was part of Carr’s Instagram story in November 2023, when the duo attended Mariah Carey’s Christmas concert together.

Talking to The Sun about his recent split, Carr, 47, mentioned how he was looking on the bright side and “hoping to meet someone new.”

Alan Carr’s relationship with Heslop bloomed two years after his divorce from husband Paul Drayton. Carr and Paul had been partners since 2008 and got married in 2018 – with Carr’s closest pal, Adele, officiating the wedding. Their marriage lasted for three years as the two parted ways in January 2022.

Callum Heslop, the celebrity hairdresser, had joined Alan Carr on his 2023 US tour

Callum Heslop (Image via Instagram/@callumheslophair)

Callum Heslop is a celebrity hairdresser and color specialist from Prestwich, Bury, who owns a luxury hair salon named Callum Heslop Hair in Knutsford, Cheshire. Heslop is currently 27 and has over 8 years of professional salon experience.

Heslop's hair salon underwent an extensive renovation in 2021, when it remained shut for about a year and re-opened in September 2022. The hairdresser is most renowned for his signature balayage color blend, which is highly sought-after by high-profile clients. He also boasts a following of 25.4K on Instagram.

While the exact period of Alan dating Heslop is unknown, the two were first spotted together online during Carr’s Regional Trinkets comedy tour.

According to The Standard, Heslop flew down to the US to accompany Carr on the US leg of his tour back in November 2023. Thereafter, Heslop appeared in a string of Carr’s snaps and Instagram stories, enjoying the trip together.

Carr and Heslop together (Image by Instagram/@chattyman)

Carr even took Heslop with him to Adele’s Thanksgiving dinner at her plush pad in Los Angeles. Heslop was also captured strolling with Carr in Santa Monica, California.

Talking to the Mirror UK about their relationship, a source shared how Carr and Heslop have a really nice friendship, which has been the basis for a relationship to blossom. The source also expressed how it takes a lot to introduce a partner to someone as famous as Adele, but she couldn’t have been friendlier to Callum.

Despite troubles in love life, Alan Carr's career is thriving

Alan Carr with Holden for The Italian Job's second season (Image via Instagram/@chattyman)

While Alan Carr’s romantic life might not be heading up, his professional career is certainly going swimmingly. He has completed two seasons of Alan & Amanda's Italian Job with Amanda Holden and judged the ITV reality competition show Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream in 2023.

His 2023 comedy tour was also a major hit, following which he shared with The Sun the news of making a second series of his semi-autobiographical ITVX sitcom, Changing Ends.

The first season of the sitcom aired in June 2023. The dates of the second season are yet to be announced, but you can expect it in 2025.