Who is Paul Drayton? All about Alan Carr's husband as couple separate after 13 years together

British comedian and television presenter Alan Carr and his estranged husband Paul Drayton announced their separation on January 21, after 13 years of their relationship. The two were married for almost four years.

The news was first shared by their spokesperson on Friday, who told PA media agency:

“They have jointly and amicably made the difficult decision to divorce and go their separate ways.”

Later in his Instagram post, Drayton revealed that he checked himself into a rehabilitation facility after New Year. The 50-year-old has previously had severe problems with alcoholism, and last year he was involved in a "driving under the influence" charge.

What is known about Alan Carr’s estranged husband, Paul Drayton?

Paul Drayton is reportedly a former party planner and actor. He is also known to have been associated with comedy like his estranged husband, the Chatty Man host. As per multiple publications, Drayton reportedly grew up on a farm near Sunderland in northeast England. The actor also mentions being a "farmer" on his Instagram bio.

In one of his Instagram posts in April 2020, Drayton revealed that he had been associated with the British drama school, Drama Centre London, for three years. Following his graduation, Drayton claims to have worked as an actor and theatre artist for over two decades.

In December last year, Paul Drayton underwent brain surgery for his chronic subdural hematoma, which had to be drained by drilling holes onto his skull.

Drayton’s bout with alcoholism

Paul Drayton has been to rehab over his alcohol addiction many times. Previously, the actor broke his sobriety in multiple instances when Carr was busy with his career. The 45-year-old has helped Drayton with his sobriety for several years and gave up alcoholic beverages himself to help his husband.

In late November last year, Drayton allegedly pleaded guilty to the DUI charge against him, which he initially denied. He was reportedly four times over the legal BAC (Blood Alcohol Concentration) limit. At the time, the theatre actor faced imprisonment for endangering public safety.

A brief timeline of Paul Drayton’s relationship with Alan Carr

The two were together for over 13 years, and Paul reportedly proposed to Alan in 2016 during their holiday trip in Lombok, Indonesia. Two years later, they got married in January 2018 in Los Angeles. Alan Carr’s long-time friend, renowned singer Adele, organized and paid for their marriage. She also got ordained as a minister to officiate their wedding. The two had their honeymoon in Mexico.

Paul Drayton and Alan Carr reportedly lived in a £2.7 million mansion in Kent until their separation.

