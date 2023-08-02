"Books > whatever she’s making" - Andrew Tate's brother schools followers after Amanda Holden strips naked for TV Show

Andrew Tate is one-half of the notorious Tate duo that's taken social media, and the internet at large, by storm. His younger brother, Tristan Tate, is the lesser known of the two, but is no less vocal about his own controversial views, most of which mirror Andrew Tate's own rhetoric.

The brothers are well-known for criticizing the appearance of others, especially women who they perceive to be unattractive or out of shape. This has led to a wave of backlash, culminating in English actress Amanda Holden stripping naked in protest of their remarks. This drew Tristan Tate's attention.

Tristan Tate @TateTheTalisman



Books > whatever she’s making. I learned about history without having to look at a naked 52 year old wife and mother embarrass herself to demonstrate it.Books > whatever she’s making. twitter.com/gbnews/status/…

Alongside historian Dan Jones, she presented Sex: A Bonkers History, a TV series chronicling mankind's sexual history over the past 2500 years. This caused Tristan Tate to take to Twitter, where attacked Amanda Holden, stating that he learned about history without having to look at a 52 year old naked wife and mother.

He punctuated his statement by characterizing her actions as embarrassing. His comments about Holden are in contrast to the positive comments he previously made about MrBeast's body after the YouTuber posted two side-by-side pictures showcasing his weight loss journey.

While his older brother is yet to say anythign in response to Amanda Holden's show of defiance, he has taken aim at MrBeast for allegedly ignoring a previous tweet he made as part of a contest hosted by the YouTuber himself, even accusing him of deliberately avoiding making donations to Islamic countries.

Andrew Tate's ties to UFC fighters

By now, many are aware of Andrew Tate's past combat sports experience as a kickboxer. However, what some might not know is that he also had a short-lived MMA career, with his record being two wins and one loss. So it comes as no surprise that some fighters have expressed admiration for him.

Current UFC bantaweight champion Aljamain Sterling was previously lambasted by fans for supporting him by posting pictures of the two together. Similarly, fellow UFC champion and middleweight kingpin Israel Adesanya received criticism for supporting Andrew Tate and claiming that he held men accountable.

Perhaps the most recent UFC fighter to show their admiration for the controversial social media figure is Khamzat Chimaev, who invited him to watch his upcoming UFC 294 fight cage-side.