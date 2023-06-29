"Keep it up young man" - Tristan Tate lauds Mr. Beast for amazing transformation

Tristan Tate is currently embroiled in the toughest legal battle of his life. He and his older brother Andrew Tate have been formally charged with sexual assault and human trafficking by Romanian authorities. However, that hasn't stopped the younger Tate brother from maintaining his usual social media presence.

Today (June 29), popular YouTuber Mr. Beast rocked his fans on Twitter by posting two side-by-side images chronicling his weight loss journey. He has lost a considerable amount of fat and gained a decent amount of lean muscle tissue, which drew Tate's attention.

MrBeast @MrBeast Woke up and realized I was obese so I started lifting and walking 12,500 steps a day. Still got a long way to being yoked but I’m happy with my progress so far 🥰 Woke up and realized I was obese so I started lifting and walking 12,500 steps a day. Still got a long way to being yoked but I’m happy with my progress so far 🥰 https://t.co/wFKpUHia52

The younger Tate brother congratulated the 25-year-old on his hard work and encouraged him to keep training. It marks an interesting interaction as the two men typically occupy different spaces in the social media world. Mr. Beast is a well-known philanthropist, while Tristan Tate is a far more divisive figure.

He is the younger brother of controversial social media personality and former kickboxer Andrew Tate, who has been widely criticized for spreading misogynistic beliefs on the internet, leading to several bans from popular social media platforms, like Instagram and Facebook.

These bans led to Andrew Tate offering his services as a coach to Elon Musk in a potential mixed martial arts bout between the SpaceX CEO and Mark Zuckerberg. By contrast, Tristan Tate maintains a lower profile than his more famous brother.

Was Tristan Tate a kickboxer like his brother?

While he isn't as well-known as his older brother, both in social media circles as well as in the world of combat sports, Tristan Tate is also a former kickboxer. Although he never reached the same heights that his older brother did, he did have a fairly successful run as a kickboxer.

Wudan Mastery @thedragontooth Tristan Tate is BACK IN KICKBOXING Tristan Tate is BACK IN KICKBOXING https://t.co/S0lomS8a5v

He boasts a record of 43 wins and nine losses, with his greatest wins earning him two European Kickboxing Championships. He also served as his brother's primary sparring partner during the latter's own kickboxing career. Compared to him, however, Andrew Tate had a lengthier run in the sport.

He scored 76 wins and suffered only nine losses like his brother. Furthermore, he captured four ISKA Kickboxing World Champions.

