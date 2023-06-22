“You will not lose”: Andrew Tate promises to train Elon Musk for cage fight with Mark Zuckerberg

After Elon Musk recently challenged Mark Zuckerberg to a cage fight on social media following the Meta CEO's announcement of a rival for Twitter called Threads, Andrew Tate has tweeted at Musk, offering to train him for the fight. The controversial online personality is a former kickboxer, and with Zuckerberg appearing to agree to a fight, Tate's tweet is going viral as supporters banter about a potential collab.

Andrew Tate might have been charged by the Romanian authorities with human trafficking and r*pe, but that hasn't stopped him from offering to help Elon Musk. In a tweet tagging the Tesla chief, Andrew mentioned that Mark Zuckerberg's Meta had banned him from Facebook for vaccine misinformation and that helping him beat the CEO would "restore honor."

Tate also mentioned that with his help, Elon would not lose:

"Meta banned me everywhere for telling the truth about vaccines. But now we can restore honour with a strike at the enemy clan's leader. I will train you @elonmusk You will not lose."

"This would be AMAZING": Twitter reacts as Andrew Tate offers to help Elon Musk fight Mark Zuckerberg

As per reports, Meta started developing a new social media platform called Threads in the style of Twitter soon after Musk took over the company in October 2022. He maintained his position as acting CEO until June 2023, when he stepped down for Linda Yaccarino to take over.

However, with Zuckerberg's Thread slated to go up directly against Twitter and the project manager throwing shade at their rival, Elon Musk recently defended himself while challenging Mark to a fight after someone pointed out that the Meta CEO knew jujutsu.

He even specified that it would be a "cage fight":

As expected, the tweet went viral as followers shared it to catch Mark Zuckerberg's attention. It appears that it has worked, with the billionaire Harvard dropout posting a seeming acceptance of the challenge on his Instagram, where he shared a picture of Elon's tweet with the words "Send Me Location":

Mark's Instagram story (Image via @zuck/Instagram)

Shortly after, Andrew Tate tweeted that he was willing to help Elon Musk defeat Mark Zuckerberg by training him. Despite his highly controversial takes on women and being indicted with human trafficking and r*pe charges in Romania, Andrew Tate is a former World Champion in Kickboxing who has won multiple titles.

While he has not stepped into the ring in recent years, fans of the contentious online influencer were stoked by a potential collab between him and Elon Musk, with one follower replying to Tate's post:

"This would be AMAZING."

Here are some more general reactions on Twitter to Andrew Tate's offer:

Ian Piepenbrock @ianpiepenbrock_ @Cobratate @elonmusk That whole journey would be the greatest piece of entertainment of the decade. @Cobratate @elonmusk That whole journey would be the greatest piece of entertainment of the decade.

While Musk has not replied to Andrew Tate, he has taken Mark Zuckerberg's reply in stride, joking that he already has a move ready called the "Walrus":

Elon Musk @elonmusk @alexeheath I have this great move that I call “The Walrus”, where I just lie on top of my opponent & do nothing @alexeheath I have this great move that I call “The Walrus”, where I just lie on top of my opponent & do nothing

