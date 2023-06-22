Twitter executive trolls Elon Musk over his MMA fight with Mark Zuckerberg

Twitter executive Noemi Khachian has trolled Elon Musk over his potential MMA fight against Mark Zuckerberg.

Musk and Zuckerberg have had their differences in the past. Moreover, with recent rumors of Meta launching a social network to rival Twitter, the 51-year-old Musk light-heartedly challenged the Meta CEO to a cage match.

In response, Mark Zuckerberg posted a picture of Elon Musk's tweet on his Instagram Stories and seemingly accepted the challenge. In the process, Zuckerberg also asked Musk to send him the location.

Now it looks like the Tesla founder has a location in mind. He took to Twitter and said:

"Vegas Octagon"

In a tweet that followed, Musk jokingly stated that he has a surprise move:

"I have this great move that I call 'The Walrus', where I just lie on top of my opponent & do nothing"

"I have this great move that I call 'The Walrus', where I just lie on top of my opponent & do nothing"

Reacting to the post, Noemi Khachian, who works as a client account manager at Twitter, had this to say:

"That's what she said"

Fans react to potential Mark Zuckerberg vs. Elon Musk cage match

While a potential MMA matchup between Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk is far from being finalized, fans can't seem to wait for it to actually happen. Reacting to the rumors, fans have flooded Twitter with their hilarious reactions.

Take a look at some of the best reactions below.

"If Elon wins he gets Facebook and if Mark wins he gets twitter!"

"If Elon wins he gets Facebook and if Mark wins he gets twitter!"

"Let’s throw Bezos in there as well, make it a royal rumble."

"Let's throw Bezos in there as well, make it a royal rumble."

"billionaires fighting in a cage to settle absolutely nothing was not on my bingo cards feels a bit toppy in terms of modern humanity"

Rob @thegallowboob @alexeheath





"I would pay money to see the Zuck vs Elon #CageMatch on pay for view However my money would be on the Zuck unless Elon breaks out one of those limited edition Boring Co special instruments"

PKPs PowerfromSpace 🇬🇧 🇺🇸🇩🇪🇨🇦🇺🇦 🇪🇺💪🚀 @powerfromspace1 @alexeheath to see the Zuck vs Elon





"Dear god what alternate dimensional timeline has this universe landed in?"

"Two of our generation's most qualified and accomplished Americans [assume we adopted Elon]. And they are going to knuckle it out. The Presidential debate we didn't know we needed."

"Two of our generation's most qualified and accomplished Americans [assume we adopted Elon]. And they are going to knuckle it out. The Presidential debate we didn't know we needed."

"I am pretty sure Zuck can take Elon in a fight. He’s been training MMA with autistic focus for years and he’s more than a decade younger."

"I am pretty sure Zuck can take Elon in a fight. He's been training MMA with autistic focus for years and he's more than a decade younger."

