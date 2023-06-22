"Hitler Vs Stalin IRL": Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk cage match challenge sparks hilarious memefest online

American business magnate Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg have sparked hilarious reactions online after the duo seemingly agreed to a physical fight on social media. The conversation began on June 20, when the 51-year-old responded to a tweet talking about the news that Zuckerberg's Facebook might be working on an app that would compete with Twitter.

On a tweet shared by Mario Nawfal, it was allegedly claimed that the new app's name would be THREADS. It further said:

Mario Nawfal @MarioNawfal

(not making this up!)



META, the same company that copied Snapchat, TikTok, StumbleUpon, Foursquare, BeReal and Clubhouse, began coding 'Project 92’ three months after Elon acquired Twitter.



Rumors have been circulating about the… META to Release "Twitter Rival" Called THREADS(not making this up!)META, the same company that copied Snapchat, TikTok, StumbleUpon, Foursquare, BeReal and Clubhouse, began coding 'Project 92’ three months after Elon acquired Twitter.Rumors have been circulating about the… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… META to Release "Twitter Rival" Called THREADS(not making this up!)META, the same company that copied Snapchat, TikTok, StumbleUpon, Foursquare, BeReal and Clubhouse, began coding 'Project 92’ three months after Elon acquired Twitter.Rumors have been circulating about the… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/luNOPDMIik

"META's chief product officer Chris Cox threw shade at @elonmusk's Twitter by claiming Meta’s 'been hearing from creators and public figures who are interested in having a platform that is sanely run.'"

To this, Elon Musk took a dig at Mark Zuckerberg and sarcastically said that Earth "cannot wait" to be exclusively "under Zuck's thumb" and have no other option left.

Elon Musk @elonmusk



At least it will be “sane”. Was worried there for a moment . @MarioNawfal I’m sure Earth can’t wait to be exclusively under Zuck’s thumb with no other options.At least it will be “sane”. Was worried there for a moment @MarioNawfal I’m sure Earth can’t wait to be exclusively under Zuck’s thumb with no other options. At least it will be “sane”. Was worried there for a moment 😅.

As of writing, Musk's response gained 17.1K likes and 1,151 comments. However, things escalated when one of the users pointed out to Musk that he should be careful with his words since Mark does ju-jitsu.

The idea of Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg contesting in a cage fight drew hilarious responses from netizens, with one of them commenting:

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg's cage match. (Photo via @CultureCrave/Twitter)

Elon Musk challenged Mark Zuckerberg to a cage match

After the user warned Musk that he should be careful with his words since Mark Zuckerberg does ju-jitsu, the CEO of Twitter did not back down and openly challenged the 39-year-old Meta owner to a cage match.

The Tesla CEO's response seemed like a joke up until Zuckerberg jumped into the conversation. While posting a screenshot of Musk's Twitter response on his official Instagram handle story, the Facebook owner accepted the challenge and asked him to send his location.

Screenshot of Mark Zuckerberg's response to Musk's tweet. (Photo via @zuck/Instagram)

After Zuckerberg's response went viral, Twitterati reacted hilariously to the match that might allegedly take place in the future. Several users shared memes and GIFs promoting the fight. Others were divided between Team Musk and Team Zuckerberg.

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Musk and Zuckerberg's cage match. (Photo via @CultureCrave/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Musk and Zuckerberg's cage match. (Photo via @CultureCrave/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Musk and Zuckerberg's cage match. (Photo via @CultureCrave/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Musk and Zuckerberg's cage match. (Photo via @ALX/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Musk and Zuckerberg's cage match. (Photo via @ALX/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Musk and Zuckerberg's cage match. (Photo via @ALX/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Musk and Zuckerberg's cage match. (Photo via @Dexerto/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Musk and Zuckerberg's cage match. (Photo via @CultureCrave/Twitter)

Mark Zuckerberg is serious about his response to Elon Musk

After Zuckerberg asked Elon Musk to send the location where the match would take place, news outlet The Verge reached out to Facebook. In a statement, a Meta spokesperson confirmed that Mark was totally serious about the cage match and the "story speaks for itself."

In another tweet, Elon Musk also revealed the location of the match to be Vegas Octagon.

He also described his special move, The Walrus, and wrote:

Elon Musk @elonmusk @alexeheath I have this great move that I call “The Walrus”, where I just lie on top of my opponent & do nothing @alexeheath I have this great move that I call “The Walrus”, where I just lie on top of my opponent & do nothing

As of writing, there is no other information revealed related to their cage match.

Poll : 0 votes