"Botted a random tweet after I won" - Andrew Tate slams MrBeast for pushing "the agendas of Satan"

Andrew Tate is at it yet again. The controversial social media personality has taken aim at another well-known figure in what is becoming a long list of enemies. This time, however, the object of his anger is unexpected, as he has never expressed any prior ill will towards him.

Tate recently took to Twitter, where he lambasted popular YouTuber MrBeast, making several accusations. Back in July, MrBeast announced that whoever had the most liked reply to his Tweet within 48 hours would be given access to his Twitter revenue for an entire month.

Andrew Tate @Cobratate



They botted a random tweet after I won.



They refuse to donate to Islamic countries.



Refuse to help innocent children.



Refuse to help the world.



Andrew Tate replied to the tweet, hoping to win. Instead, he now claims that a random tweet was botted into eclipsing his own after he had won. Furthermore, he accused MrBeast of not donating to Islamic countries, while adding that he promotes Satan's agenda.

Whatever the former kickboxer means by such a claim remains unknown, but the enmity he has expressed for the YouTuber is in direct contrast to his younger brother Tristan Tate's previous cordial statements about him. When MrBeast posted selfies chronicling his weight loss journey, Tristan Tate chimed in.

The younger Tate brother offered him his congratulations and encouraged him to continue his fitness journey. However, despite his kind words, he received no reply from MrBeast. Whether this had an impact on older brother Andrew Tate's decision to attack him remains to be seen.

Has Andrew Tate been formally charged with the crimes for which he's been accused?

Andrew Tate is a highly controversial social media figure known for propagating misogynistic views, which he often claims are taken out of context by his detractors. Unfortunately, for him, he attracted even more controversy when he was accused of sexual assault and human trafficking.

AJ+ @ajplus



Prosecutors say the brothers lured women to the homes and forced them into pornography with violence and intimidation. Romanian police have seized 10 properties and 15 luxury cars owned by misogynist Andrew Tate and his brother, who are charged with rape and human trafficking.Prosecutors say the brothers lured women to the homes and forced them into pornography with violence and intimidation. pic.twitter.com/w8LRoRkeEu

While Tate denied the charges, he was eventually arrested late last year in Romania, before being placed under house arrest. He has since maintained his innocence, claiming that there is no evidence of any wrongdoing on his part. But, on June 30, he and his brother were both charged with the aforementioned crimes.

The two men are now expected to be embroiled in a legal struggle that is likely to last several years.