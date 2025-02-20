"North is the moment": The Kardashians star Kim supports daughter after social media uproar

The Kardashians star Kim has responded to criticism surrounding her daughter North West’s performance at Disney's The Lion King 30th Anniversary – A Live-to-Film Concert Event. In a recent episode of The Kardashians, Kardashian addressed the backlash and defended her daughter’s participation in the event. She stated,

Ad

"North is the moment. They want to see North West on a TikTok, on a this, on a anything, because she's a personality, a performer."

The discussion comes after social media users questioned whether North’s involvement was influenced by nepotism.

The Kardashians star Kim addresses criticism and supports North West’s performance

Ad

Trending

Before North West took the stage, Kardashian stated that she anticipated criticism. She explained,

"I already know what's coming. You know, that she's not Whitney Houston. Duh. 'Oh, she got the job because of her parents.'"

She also shared her perspective on allowing North to participate in such a high-profile event despite potential scrutiny.

"North is very comfortable performing, but she's not a singer, you know; she raps. I mean, she's been on a stage with her dad, for sure. But as a mom, especially putting her child on a platform for a lot of opinions, it's something to really, really, really think about," The Kardashians star said.

Ad

Kardashian emphasized that her decision to support North’s involvement was based on her daughter’s enthusiasm for the opportunity. She said that it was something that her daughter "really wants to do," and stated that she believed North.

North West faces criticism following performance

Expand Tweet

Ad

North West's singing as Simba during the anniversary concert featured a performance of I Just Can't Wait to Be King. Social media reactions were divided, with some users questioning whether her role was secured due to her family background. One online comment stated,

"I’m sorry but she can’t sing nor can she dance. But that doesn’t matter these days."

The Kardashians star responded to such remarks, asserting that negativity directed at her daughter was unwarranted.

Ad

"And if anyone wants to hate on a child that is having the time of their lives, f*ck you!" she said.

Despite the backlash, Kardashian expressed pride in North’s performance. Stating that North did a "great job," she said that anyone hating on a kid is "just a hater." She also said that North was not "there to be Mariah Carey."

Support from within the entertainment industry

Ad

Ad

While some social media users were critical, others in the entertainment industry voiced their support. Jason Weaver, who provided the singing voice for young Simba in the original The Lion King film, praised North’s participation.

Kardashian also highlighted the efforts made to prepare North for the event. She stated that North only had four days to rehearse and that she worked hard with a vocal coach to prepare for the performance.

Ad

Kardashian then reflected on the experience, explaining that she had not anticipated taking on a managerial role for her daughter at this stage but remained supportive of North’s aspirations. She also said that she had actually expected to take on such responsibilities much later.

The Kardashians Season 6 airs on Thursdays at midnight on Hulu, with new episodes released weekly.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback