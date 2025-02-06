The Kardashians season 6 premiere recap: Khloé reunites with Lamar Odom while Kris opens up about the Menendez Brothers

The Kardashians season 6 premiered on Thursday, February 6, on Hulu, featuring two major moments—Khloé Kardashian’s awkward reunion with ex-husband Lamar Odom and Kris Jenner revealing her past connection to the Menendez Brothers.

The Kardashians episode opened with Khloé, 40, reflecting on her past marriage to Lamar, 45, and their unexpected meeting after nearly a decade. Meanwhile, Kris, 69, shared that she knew Erik and Lyle Menendez in the 1980s, a revelation that surprised Kim Kardashian.

Khloé explained that Lamar was “the love of my life” but admitted their marriage had “so much darkness.” Their reunion, set up through Malika Haqq, was tense, with Khloé making it clear that she had no lingering feelings.

Elsewhere, Kris revealed that Erik Menendez used to play tennis with Robert Kardashian Sr. The episode ended with a preview hinting at a heated exchange between Khloé and Lamar.

What happened in The Kardashians season 6 premiere?

In a major moment of the premiere episode, Khloé reminisced about her relationship with Lamar. Recalling their marriage, which lasted from 2009 to 2016, she stated:

“I got married when I was 24… I loved him with all of my heart and soul.”

She emphasized how much she cared for him during his health crisis, noting:

“I took care of Lamar… but as soon as he was up and able to take care of himself, then we had to part ways.”

Khloé shared that she had no contact with Lamar for nearly nine years after discovering he was “repeating some of the same behaviors” following his 2015 overdose.

“I walked in on Lamar doing things that he shouldn’t have been doing,” she admitted.

Wanting closure, she decided to return some of his belongings through Malika but was wary about any misunderstanding. “There’s just no feelings,” she clarified.

When the two met in The Kardashians, Lamar arrived 52 minutes late, bringing flowers, cake, and champagne. Khloé immediately pointed out his behavior, questioning why he chose to sit so close. She also noticed his nervousness, observing that he seemed unfamiliar to her, visibly uncomfortable, and sweating. Lamar acknowledged his past mistakes.

“I love you for trying your hardest with me,” he told her.

At one point, Lamar referred to Khloé as his “wife,” a statement she dismissed. Reflecting on their relationship, she added:

“When it was great, it was spectacular. When it was bad, it was horrific.”

The meeting ended with Lamar asking for a hug, but Khloé admitted that she felt little emotion about the encounter. She compared the process of moving on from someone to experiencing a loss.

Elsewhere in The Kardashians season 6 premiere, Kris Jenner revealed her connection to the Menendez Brothers. During a conversation with Kim Kardashian, Kris recalled:

“Oh, my God. You know I knew those guys in the ‘80s.”

Kim, 44, reflected on growing up in Beverly Hills during the Menendez Brothers’ trial. She noted that her perspective on the legal system has changed over time, adding:

“Now, being older and seeing it from a different lens… I just have a whole different outlook on it.”

Following the release of Ryan Murphy’s Monster: The Menendez Brothers, Kim met with Erik and Lyle in prison.

Later in The Kardashians episode, Khloé’s past with Tristan Thompson was briefly mentioned. The two share daughter True, born in 2018, and son Tatum, born in 2022. Lamar brought up Tatum, telling Khloé that her son looked a lot like her. He also expressed regret about how their relationship ended, stating:

“That love will never go away, I know it won’t.”

The Kardashians season 6 premiere ended with a “To Be Continued” message, teasing an argument between Khloé and Lamar in the next episode.

New episodes of The Kardashians air every Thursday on Hulu.

