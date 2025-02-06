Muslim Matchmaker: Meet the hosts

Muslim Matchmaker is a new reality dating series from ABC Network that focuses on Muslim American singles seeking love and committed relationships with the intention of marriage. The show's hosts, matchmakers Hoda Abrahim and Yasmin Elhady, aim to guide the contestants toward finding their partners while adhering to their faith and values. The show premieres on February 11, 2025, on Hulu.

The series aims to explore the challenges and drama of dating as an American Muslim and finding true love while showcasing the diverse experiences of the participants' lives in America. Matchmaker Yasmin expresses her feelings toward marriage, in the trailer, calling it an act of worship.

"For Muslims, marriage is an act of worship, People do not know how to date — that's why they come to us."

Knowing more about Yasmin Elhady and Hoda Abrahim behind-the-scenes.

Yasmin came to the United States as a refugee of Libyan and Egyptian descent at age five. After earning a neuroscience and Middle Eastern Studies degree at Emory University in Atlanta, she moved to California for law school at UCLA. During law school, she worked at the United States Department of Justice.

Currently, she works as an attorney, focusing on issues of immigration, civic rights, and community building. Yasmin is also known for her stand-up comedy, performing under the name Yasmin Elhahahady. She has done shows nationally and internationally, performing at major venues like the Kennedy Centre.

In addition, Yasmin hosts a blog called Yasguru and a YouTube channel where she shares dating and relationship advice for Muslims.

While there is not much public information about Hoda Abrahim, she is prominently featured on her Instagram, sharing her life and business. She also founded a Muslim matchmaking service called Findloveia, where she helps people find partners by posting their details on the website and her Instagram. Her experience in matchmaking plays a pivotal role in Muslim Matchmaker.

Exploring Yasmin and Hoda's role in Muslim Matchmaker

The show comes from the makers of the popular Netflix dating series Indian Matchmaking. It promises to show viewers the diverse experiences of Muslim American singles, exploring the intersection of cultural traditions, personal identity, and the responsibilities to family and faith.

The makers describe Yasmin and Hoda as perfect for helping the contestants develop connections and seek their life partners. Armed with their profound knowledge of Muslim cultural and spiritual traditions, the matchmakers offer their expertise to the cast members.

According to the show's official release, the duo will ditch modern dating methods and instead "swear by their cardinal Rule of Three," which is a unique matchmaking process that includes:

Three Dates: To allow single contestants to get to know one another Three Months: An ideal timeframe to reflect and elevate connections and compatibility. Three Hundred Questions: Thought-provoking discussions for the cast to explore shared values, goals, and personalities.

Throughout eight episodes, Yasmin and Hoda encounter different personalities and demands during their mission to find love.

In the show's trailer, one contestant expresses her thoughts on the timeframe of engagements saying,

“If you're not getting married after a year, what are you doing?"

While another shares her viewpoint on the same issue stating that

“My perfect timeline, I think bare minimum is a year of dating, preferably two,”

The trailer for Muslim Matchmaker gives viewers a glimpse of awkward first dates and moments of genuine connection as Hoda and Yasmin help the participants navigate the complexities of love and faith. Series producer Smriti Mundhra describes Muslim Matchmaker as a chance for the audience to see journeys rarely seen on TV.

Fans can follow Yasmin and Hoda on their Instagram accounts, @watshoodie and @yasminelhahahady. Muslim Matchmaker will be released on Hulu on February 11, 2025.

