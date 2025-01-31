Muslim Matchmaker: Release date, what to expect, and more explored

Muslim Matchmaker is an upcoming unscripted dating series from ABC News Studios in collaboration with Smriti Mundhra's Meralta Films. The series is scheduled to be released on February 11, 2025, and stream on Hulu. The series focuses on Muslim American singles seeking love and committed relationships, with the intention of marriage.

Matchmakers Hoda Abrahim and Yasmin Elhady will host the show as they help a group of Muslim American singles find lifelong partners while adhering to their faith. They employ a method in the show called the Rules of Three, which includes three dates, three months, and three hundred questions to explore emotional connection and compatibility.

Series producer Smriti Mundhra describes the show as a chance for viewers to see the journeys not often seen on TV.

Trending

"This project that will give audiences a chance to experience this journey from a perspective too rarely seen in the mainstream."

ABC released a trailer for Muslim Matchmaker on January 31, which gives viewers a glimpse at the awkward first dates and moments of genuine connection as the matchmakers and participants navigate how love and faith will intersect while seeking their partners.

Muslim Matchmaker's thoughtful approach to the dating game

The show comes from the makers of the popular Netflix reality dating show Indian Matchmaker and aims to celebrate love, romance, and the diverse experience of Muslim life in America. It is set to be an eight-part series, with each episode lasting around 30 minutes.

Over the course of its eight episodes, Muslim Matchmaker promises to delve into the challenges of dating as an American Muslim, exploring the intersection of cultural traditions, personal identity, and the responsibilities to family and faith.

The matchmakers, Hoda Abrahim and Yasmin Elhady, offer their expertise to the cast members. Armed with their profound knowledge of Muslim cultural and spiritual traditions, they will assist the contestants in finding meaningful connections.

Hoda Abrahim and Yasmin Elhady (Image via YouTube @ABC News)

According to the show's official release, the matchmaking duo will ditch the modern dating apps or hookup culture; instead, Hoda and Yasmin will "swear by their cardinal Rules of Three: three dates, three months, three hundred questions."

The standout feature of the show, Rules of Three, is a unique matchmaking process employed by the hosts that involves-

Three Dates: which allows single contestants to get to know one another.

Three Months: an ideal timeframe to reflect and evaluate connections and compatibility.

Three Hundred Questions: thought-provoking discussions for the cast to explore shared values, goals, and personalities.

Hoda and Yasmin believe this method sets the show apart by presenting a more thoughtful alternative in contrast to what is shown in other modern dating shows.

Production details and Smriti Mundhra's vision for the show

The series has been in development since 2022 at ABC News Studios in collaboration with Smriti Mundhra, the creator of the popular Netflix dating series Indian Matchmaking and producer of Jewish Matchmaking. Muslim Matchmaker is executive-produced by Senain Kheshgi, and editorial producer Poh Si Teng oversaw the project for ABC Studios.

Through Mundhra's Instagram post, she shared her excitement about showcasing the diverse lifestyles and traditions of Muslim Americans to her audience while actively challenging misconceptions surrounding the Muslim community.

Meanwhile, producer Kheshgi echoed these sentiments in a statement regarding the show.

"As a Muslim American, I'm excited to be part of the show that celebrates love and romance within our community,"

She added,

"In a world where negative stereotypes often paint Muslims as monolithic, this is an important opportunity to showcase the unique stories, personalities, and perspectives of our diverse community."

Muslim Matchmaker is set to begin streaming during Valentine's week on February 11, 2025, on Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback