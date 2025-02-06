"Such a bad look" — The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City fans react to Meredith defending Jen Shah at the reunion

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City released Part 3 of the reunion on February 5, 2025. The segment saw Meredith defend co-star Jen Shah while the other cast members criticized her for everything she had done. The drama unraveled after host Andy Cohen questioned Meredith for talking to Jen Shah, who is serving time in a federal prison after pleading guilty to wire fraud charges.

While the cast members called out Meredith for accepting Jen Shah's calls, Meredith defended her actions by saying Jen Shah deserved a "second chance."

"So what is she supposed to do moving forward? She served her time, she's paying restitution... Serving her time, correct, and paying her restitution and has been accountable for it. So, what do you think she should do? Just curl up in a corner and die?" Meredith said.

Although Meredith did not dismiss Jen Shah's past actions that disrupted the group's dynamics and interpersonal relationships, she hoped the ladies would perceive her matter with some hope. However, they all disagreed especially Mary, who refused to overlook everything Jen Shah had done.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City fans took to X to comment on Meredith defending Jen Shah. They disapproved of her stance, saying it dismissed everything she had done to her co-stars while on the show.

"Meredith dying on the Hill of defending Jen Shah is such a bad look," a fan wrote.

"Meredith, wtf. Why is she defending Jen Shah right now? Not okay!" another fan commented.

"Chile not Meredith defending Jen Shah," a netizen tweeted.

Many fans of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City criticized Meredith for defending Jen Shah.

"I don’t get Meredith at all.. Jen Shah would be the last person I’d expect her to be friends with especially after what she said about her kids and for going to jail??" a user reacted.

"Is Meredith really sitting up here defending Jen bleeping Shah!!!" a person commented.

"WHAT. DOES. JEN. SHAH. HAVE. ON. MEREDITH?!?!? The complete about face will NEVER make sense to me," another fan wrote.

"I’m confused so Meredith feels like Jen Shah, who scammed hundreds of elderly people out of their life savings, deserves a second chance, but @monicangarcia who ran a fan page doesn’t? Y’all … the hypocrisy is CRAZY," one user posted.

Other fans of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City expressed a similar sentiment.

"Really Meredith?! JEN SHAH?!!" a person reacted.

"I’m confused at Meredith extending all of this grace for Jen Shah but none for Britani. This is so unserious," another netizen commented.

"She tormented us" — The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City stay Mary comments on Jen Shah's actions

When Andy asked Meredith about her conversation with Jen Shah, she revealed it a brief 10-minute phone call that she received while heading to a sleepover. Upon hearing that, Whitney expressed her disapproval but Meredith dismissed the criticism, saying Jen Shah was held accountable for her actions and implied that it was okay to attend her calls.

However, Whitney disagreed. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star stated that Jen Shah "traumatized" them. Mary expressed a similar sentiment, saying:

"If Jen Shah called me I would not accept her call. She tormented us."

Mary was surprised to see Meredith defend Jen Shah, reminding her of how she treated her children. Jen Shah faced backlash for liking unpleasant comments online that speculated about Meredith's child's sexuality. Moreover, Mary recalled how she blamed her and Meredith for making her go to prison.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City alum added that Jen Shah crossed all boundaries by lying to them about her activities and trying to convince them of her innocence. The conversation soon fizzled out after Andy started to discuss another event from the cast's trip to Puerto Vallarta.

On January 16, 2025, E! News reported that Jen Shah's prison sentence for the telemarketing scheme was reduced, and she was set to be released on November 3, 2026.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is available to stream on Peacock.

