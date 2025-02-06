"That's on you" — The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City fans react to Britani blaming Bronwyn for estranged relationship with daughters

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 5 released Part 3 of the reunion on February 5, 2025. The segment featured a heated argument between Britani and Bronwyn after Britani blamed Bronwyn for disrupting her relationship with her daughters for six months. She claimed Bronwyn used her friends to pass information and sway the children's opinions of their mother.

"You [Bronwyn] can deny it all you want but it is your fault and you know it and I think that you've got some things to pay for," Britani said.

Britani accused Bronwyn of using her "flying monkeys" to influence her daughters, criticizing her for not respecting certain boundaries. However, Bronwyn defended herself by saying Britani already had an estranged relationship with her daughters before she met them and added that she never said anything to jeopardize the mother-daughter relationship.

Britani claimed Bronwyn used her friends to tell the children she was "jealous" of them and held them accountable for her second marriage's failure. She believed it motivated her daughters to stop talking to her. However, host Andy Cohen seemed skeptical about the accusations and so did the internet.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City fans took to X to comment on Britani's allegations. They criticized her for blaming Bronwyn and hoped she would take accountability for her own mistakes.

A RHOSLC fan reacts to Britani's accusations (Image via X/@kayla_9908)

"Britani Chile….Bronwyn isn’t to blame for your estranged relationship with your daughters. If you’ve been a bad mom that’s on you," a fan wrote.

"Brittani stop lying. Bronwyn has nothing to do with your daughters not speaking to you! Stop being a pick me and focus on your kids sis!" another fan commented.

"Brittani is stupid and trying to hop on the Bronwyn hate train. The only person who came between her relationship with her daughters is BRITTANI," a netizen tweeted.

Many fans of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City disapproved of Britani's criticism of Bronwyn and claimed she was lying.

"Britani please, Bronwyn is not the reason YOUR kids doesn’t speak to you. I can’t with the lies. The show showed the clips of you saying you don’t speak to them but yet she still continues to lies," a user reacted.

"Britani, you know you did this to yourself. Why you accusing Bronwyn of being estranged from your daughters?" a person commented.

"Britani it’s not Bronwyn’s fault that you struggle with prioritizing your own daughters over men you’re sleeping with. Go to therapy and fix your relationship with your kids instead of pointing the finger at everyone else," another fan wrote.

Other fans of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City expressed a similar sentiment.

"Watching Britani cry about not having a relationship with her kids when you know the reason why her children stopped speaking to her and it’s despicable…" one user posted.

"Sorry Britani, but you are the reason you didn't talk to your daughters, not Bronwyn," a person reacted.

"Britani’s saying Bronwyn was talking s**t about her to mutual friends so they could turn her daughters against her. Bats**t crazy logic lol," another netizen commented.

"Never spoken directly to either of your daughters" — The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Bronwyn dismisses Britani's allegations

One of the segments of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City episode saw Andy ask Britani about her relationship with her daughters, wondering if they were still estranged. Britani revealed she had reconnected with her children after the season wrapped up and was in a better space.

Britani admitted it was the "biggest regret" of her life that she prioritized her love life over her relationship with her daughters. Heather added to the conversation, saying it was why she feared falling in love because it could put people "in a fog," complicating the role of a mother.

At that point, Bronwyn confessed she judged Britani "incredibly harshly" for not being in touch with her daughters. Upon hearing that, Britani asked her why she "poured gasoline" on the complicated situation and pushed her daughters to block and "ghost" her.

"I've actually never spoken directly to either of your daughters," Bronwyn defended herself.

When Britani mentioned that The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star's "alarmed" friends spread misinformation about her to her daughters, Bronwyn explained she was not responsible for what others said to the kids.

Andy struggled to believe Bronwyn encouraged Britani's daughters not to speak to her. He believed she was estranged from them before being cast on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. Britani's casting video was then played, revealing that she already shared a distorted relationship with her children.

Britani defended herself by saying their relationship was "rocky" but reached a point of no return only after Bronwyn meddled in their situation.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 5 is available to stream exclusively on Peacock.

