"WHEW the tears" — The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City fans react to Mary talking about her son Robert Jr. at the reunion

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 5 aired Part 2 of the reunion on January 29, 2025. It saw Mary Cosby open up about her son, Robert Jr.'s battle with addiction and suicidal tendencies. She also shared an update on his recovery, revealing that Robert Jr. was in a better space after rehab. Mary added that he attended AA classes for the upkeep of his mental and physical health.

"He's kind of more home-bodied now and he's kind of around me a lot more," Mary said.

Mary broke into tears recalling her son's struggles, saying it was a cry for help. However, she was glad they filmed the segment for the world to see because she wanted to help others battling addiction by making them feel heard and seen.

When the reunion's host, Andy Cohen, asked Mary which part of their conversation shocked her the most, she said, "all of it," since she was unaware of what he was going through, despite living with him. Although it scared her, she was glad Robert Jr. wanted to change.

Andy and the other cast members got emotional hearing Mary reveal how Robert Jr. felt during that period, and why she held herself accountable for his state. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City fans took to X to praise her for being vulnerable and send their prayers for Robert Jr.

"I love Mary so much and I’m glad Robert Jr. is doing better..WHEW the tears," a fan wrote.

"Im so use to Mary being tough that whenever she cries my heart breaks," another fan commented.

"Mary talking about her son has me in tears," a netizen tweeted.

Many fans of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City thanked Mary for sharing her son's struggles on screen.

"Andy spoke for me before he got choked up and I’m in tears yet again. Truly, Mary— thank you for sharing this personal yet important journey with all of us. May God continue to protect Robert Jr. in all aspects," a user reacted.

"I have a newfound appreciation for Mary this season. Her openness and vulnerability were what we wanted and needed to see," a person commented.

"@Mary_M_Cosby honestly opened a raw conversation that 75% (if not more) families deal with daily. And she did so with warmth and grace and acceptance. This is why she is #RHOSLC. Nobody can change that," another fan wrote.

Other fans of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City expressed a similar sentiment.

"Damn, Andy NEVER cries at a reunion. So glad Mary and Robert Jr could share their story with us," one user posted.

"the way I am sobbing thank God Mary caught Robert Jr’s addiction when she did. I pray he continues on his sobriety journey," a person reacted.

"I’m praying for Robert Jr & Mary’s strength Andy showing his vulnerability & grace to her brought me to tearsssss," another netizen commented.

"I do blame myself" — The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Mary holds herself accountable for her son's struggles

Host Andy got emotional recalling how Robert Jr. called himself a "stain" during his conversation with Mary, wondering what impact it left on her. Mary broke down, saying those were Robert Jr.'s "true feelings." Despite how he felt about himself, Mary said she wanted to do everything in her power to convince him otherwise.

"You're beautiful. You're smart, intelligent. He's worthy, you know? And I want him to believe that," 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' star added.

Although Mary understood why Robert Jr. was so hard on himself, she did not want him to be that way. When Andy asked if Mary felt she had "failed" or "missed out on" opportunities to help her child, she said she did. Mary confessed she wanted him to have a "better life" than she did, revealing that she lived in New York for eight years so Robert Jr. could have the "best education."

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star added that she wanted to raise him in a "diverse atmosphere," so he would not have to face the discrimination she had to as an African-American child. However, when Robert Jr. opened up about his struggles, she felt she had failed.

"I do blame myself. I feel like somewhere I missed the mark on catching it," she added.

Mary further revealed that her husband, Robert Sr. commended her for sharing Robert Jr.'s story with the world and called her a "beautiful mom." Mary's co-stars praised her for sharing her vulnerabilities and encouraging others to have difficult conversations with their children.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City will air Part 3 of the reunion on February 5, 2025, only on Bravo.

