Netflix’s Celebrity Bear Hunt episode 7, titled No Smoke, Without Fire, showcased rising tensions between contestants and a high-stakes challenge. The episode featured a heated exchange between Kola and Lottie, with Kola attempting to apologize after an earlier argument.

“Look, listen, I know we argued earlier on, and I don't want to argue with you,” Kola told Lottie.

However, the conversation escalated in Celebrity Bear Hunt, with Lottie responding, “I don't want to argue either, alright?” but expressing disappointment in Kola’s reaction.

Beyond the argument, Celebrity Bear Hunt episode 7 included a cliff-jumping task and a fire-making challenge. Team Green, composed of Big Zuu, Una, and Steph, won the task, while Team Blue, featuring Lottie, Kola, and Joe, struggled. As a result, Joe was eliminated, leaving five contestants in the competition.

Kola and Lottie’s argument in Celebrity Bear Hunt episode 7

Tensions flared between Kola and Lottie in episode 7 of Celebrity Bear Hunt after their team lost the previous challenge. Lottie confronted Kola about his attitude, telling him,

“Every time you lose, you're so moody to everyone, you're so rude to everyone.”

Kola dismissed the argument, telling her to stay away. Later, Kola decided to apologize, stating in a confessional,

“For the better of the group, I will go and patch things up with Lottie to squash the beef, you know. I want to clear the record.”

He approached Lottie and acknowledged their earlier argument, saying he did not want to continue the conflict. Lottie agreed but expressed her disappointment, emphasizing how upsetting the situation had been for her. The conversation quickly became tense when Kola questioned Lottie’s reaction, saying,

“You think your reaction was better as well?”

Lottie responded,

“I think I wouldn't have had my reaction had it not been for yours.”

She emphasized that Kola’s moods affected the entire group:

“When you're upset about something, everyone in here suffers for it.”

Kola insisted that he only responded to her, saying, “It takes two to tango.” However, Lottie argued that Kola had provoked the situation, saying, “You were the one who ignited that fire in me.” She further criticized his behavior, saying,

“I just can't deal with immature people.”

Kola replied,

“I'm not immature in any way.”

The argument continued, with Lottie calling Kola’s handling of the situation “immature” and Kola defending himself by stating, “I'm a grown man.” Frustrated, Lottie told Kola,

“How can you not just come up to me and say, ‘Lottie, I'm sorry about what happened earlier. Let's just move on.’ You always have to be competitive. You always have to be sulking.”

Kola ended the conversation by saying, “Alright. Goodnight, Lottie.” Still frustrated, Lottie made it clear that she did not want to be on his team for the next challenge and insisted that she would switch teams if they were paired. Kola responded, “I don't care.” Reflecting on the exchange, Kola stated in a confessional,

“I tried to patch things up with her, and it massively backfired in my face. And I'm too old for all that high school behavior.”

What else happened in Celebrity Bear Hunt episode 7?

Bear Grylls introduced the day’s challenge by demonstrating the cliff jump technique before Holly went first. The main task required contestants to swim across a river and build a fire to boil water.

Team Blue (Lottie, Kola, and Joe) started strong but struggled with their fire, while Team Green (Big Zuu, Una, and Steph) remained calm and structured their fire pit well. Bear pointed out that Team Blue’s fire smothered itself due to poor technique, and Joe accidentally blew it out.

As a result, Lottie, Kola, and Joe entered the Bear Pit in Celebrity Bear Hunt. Lottie escaped, but Bear caught Kola and Joe, leading to Joe’s elimination. Steph reflected, “It’s that classic hare-and-tortoise story,” while Big Zuu added,

“It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish.”

Celebrity Bear Hunt premiered on February 5, 2024, featuring eight episodes of intense survival challenges. Hosted by Bear Grylls, the reality series follows celebrities who navigate extreme conditions while trying to avoid capture.

