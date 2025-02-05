Celebrity Bear Hunt episode 7 recap: Tempers flare between camp members while Bear sets up a challenge

Netflix’s Celebrity Bear Hunt premiered on February 5, 2024, with all eight episodes available for streaming. The survival reality series, hosted by Bear Grylls, follows celebrities as they navigate extreme outdoor challenges while trying to avoid being caught by Bear.

Episode 7, titled No Smoke, Without Fire, featured rising tensions among camp members and a high-stakes challenge that tested teamwork and survival skills.

The episode saw conflicts flare between Lottie and Kola, with Lottie criticizing Kola’s attitude after losing challenges. Meanwhile, Bear Grylls introduced a cliff-jumping task as part of the challenge, putting contestants under intense pressure.

The main challenge required contestants to swim across a river and build a fire to boil water. Team Green, consisting of Big Zuu, Una, and Steph, emerged victorious, while Team Blue, comprised of Lottie, Kola, and Joe, struggled to keep their fire burning. As a result, Joe was eliminated, leaving five contestants in the game.

What happened in Celebrity Bear Hunt episode 7?

Tensions ran high in the camp after the previous challenge of Celebrity Bear Hunt. Lottie confronted Kola about his behavior, saying,

“Every time you lose, you're so moody to everyone, you're so rude to everyone.”

Kola dismissed the argument, telling her to stay away. Lottie later spoke to Una about her frustration, claiming actors are used to people accommodating their behavior. Bear then introduced a new challenge, starting with a cliff jump into the water. Holly was chosen to demonstrate the jump. Reluctantly, she climbed the cliff while Bear instructed,

“Legs together, hands across the chest, spotting your landing, and then committing to it.”

Holly successfully made the jump, and Bear followed with a backflip. Contestants, including Big Zuu, were impressed, with Zuu remarking,

“Why is he so cool, bruv? He's just so cool.”

The main challenge of Celebrity Bear Hunt episode 7 involved contestants swimming across a river and starting a fire on the beach to boil a pot of water. Team Green, consisting of Big Zuu, Una, and Steph, faced off against Team Blue, which comprised Lottie, Kola, and Joe.

While Team Blue initially led, they struggled to maintain their fire. Despite falling behind in the beginning, Team Green remained calm and built a well-structured fire pit.

Una admitted in a confessional on Celebrity Bear Hunt that she believed their team had already lost when they reached the shore after Team Blue. However, Team Green’s steady approach paid off. Steph observed that the opposing team was disorganized and arguing instead of focusing on the fire.

Bear later pointed out to Team Blue that they had no reason to lose since they had been ahead. He explained that their fire smothered itself because of poor technique.

Joe, while attempting to strengthen the fire, accidentally blew it out. Meanwhile, Team Green steadily boiled their water and secured the win. Bear acknowledged their success, saying,

“You guys were miles behind, and I would say now you're suddenly ahead.”

After losing in Celebrity Bear Hunt, Lottie, Kola, and Joe were sent to the Bear Pit. Lottie managed to escape, while Bear caught Kola and Joe. Since Joe was caught first, he was eliminated from Celebrity Bear Hunt, leaving Kola, Lottie, Una, Steph, and Big Zuu as the final five contestants. Steph reflected on the challenge in a confessional, stating,

“It's that classic hare-and-tortoise story. We just took our time, stayed calm, and worked together as a team.”

Big Zuu added,

“The biggest thing I've learned from this challenge is, it's not how you start, it's how you finish, and you should never give up.”

All 8 episodes of Celebrity Bear Hunt are available to stream on Netflix.

