"I feel incredible" — Celebrity Bear Hunt star Big Zuu on becoming the champion

Netflix's competitive reality series Celebrity Bear Hunt debuted on February 5, 2025. Hosted by Holly Willoughby, the show saw 12 celebrities participate in a series of challenges before facing their "predator" Bear Grylls in the jungles of Costa Rica. After a grueling challenge in a bear pit, episode 8, titled Last Celebrity Standing, showcased Bear crowning Big Zuu as the champion.

After emerging victorious, Big Zuu took to a confessional to express his happiness.

"I feel incredible, man," he said.

Big Zuu also praised Una Healy and Steph McGovern, the two contenders who reached the finish line alongside him. Kola Bokinni and Lottie Moss were eliminated earlier in the episode after getting caught by Bear himself.

According to the rules of the final "bear pit" round, the contestants had to find their way to three exits within an hour while trying to avoid getting caught by Bear to become the champion. While Bigg Zuu and Steph found their way out of the pit, Una managed to escape Bear after failing to reach an exit.

Big Zuu was the first to exit the bear pit and reach the camp. He was also the only contender who finished the challenge without making "a single error." Consequently, he was named the winner and was gifted a rope by Bear.

"You led with your brain" — Celebrity Bear Hunt star Bear Grylls praises Big Zuu's gameplay

Before the challenge started, the Celebrity Bear Hunt finalists were informed that there would be three exits in the bear pit. The exits could only be accessed with specific tools scattered around the forest. However, none of the participants knew which tool was for which exit. As a result, it was the players' responsibility to locate the right ones before their competitors.

Since Bigg Zuu had previously managed to exit the pit, he felt confident about doing the same again. However, he realized the pit felt "more competitive" than before. Consequently, he strategized not to waste time going to the exits and figuring out which tool he needed. He decided to find a carabiner instead, assuming it would be required for the rope lift exit.

"Let's risk it," he said.

While Big Zuu began his search for the carabiner, Una reached the rope lift exit to see which tool she needed. Since two identical carabiners were planted in two corners of the pit, the players had to choose one to head to.

Unfortunately, both Big Zuu and Una aimed for the same carabiner up in the savannah. It then turned into a race against time, as both Celebrity Bear Hunt participants put their best foot forward to secure the tool first and return to the Caiman Pool to use the exit.

Big Zuu was the first to find the carabiner hanging from a tree top. All he had to do was make a fire using flint and some dry leaves to burn the rope holding the carabiner. The Celebrity Bear Hunt contestant put the lessons Bear gave about fire-making to use and built one quickly.

"I can't believe how quick I just built a fire. All the stuff that we've learned I'm really getting to use it in this Bear Pit," Big Zuu said.

Soon enough, he secured the carabiner and headed to the Caiman Pool. Elsewhere, with under 10 minutes remaining, Una realized that she had to evade getting caught by Bear since there was not enough time to look for the other carabiner.

Meanwhile, Big Zuu reached the pool and prepared himself to overcome his fear of climbing a cliff while dangling over a pool infested with crocodiles. After successfully reaching the top of the cliff, Big Zuu became the first contender to exit the pit. Steph followed suit, while Una managed to evade Bear till the end.

Although Big Zuu, Steph, and Una survived the final Celebrity Bear Hunt challenge, the decision of picking the winner rested in the hands of Bear. While reviewing everyone's performances, Bear appreciated Big Zuu's efforts for completing the challenge without "a single error."

"You led with your brain. You used your initiative. You were the only person to risk going for a tool before the exit. You struggled a bit at the start and since then, you became pretty unstoppable," Bear added.

The Celebrity Bear Hunt star commended Big Zuu for finishing the competition with a "never-give-up attitude" and crowned him the champion. Bear called him a "worthy winner" and gave him a rope that signified strength, friendship, and perseverance. Big Zuu exclaimed he did it for the "big-belly rude boys" to prove they could win "adventure stuff" too.

Lastly, he thanked Bear for his mentorship and said:

"You're a G, bruv."

Celebrity Bear Hunt is available to stream exclusively on Netflix.

