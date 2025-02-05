Celebrity Bear Hunt episode 3 recap: A teammate fights to finish task alone after partner faces difficulties

The third episode of Celebrity Bear Hunt, titled Sink or Swim, aired on February 5, 2025, on Netflix. In the latest segment, the contestants faced a physically demanding challenge that tested their endurance and resilience.

The episode featured a water-based task, where two teams had to retrieve supply bags from rescue rafts and return them to shore. The losing team had to appear in the elimination round called "The Bear Pit," where their survival depended on avoiding the professional adventurer, Bear Grylls, or escaping the pit within a limited time.

Mel B and Steph faced Laurence and Kola in a challenge at Pandora Beach, 100 meters from shore in shark-infested waters. Teams collected supplies, freed anchors, and pulled rafts to shore. Laurence struggled and required rescue, leaving Kola alone. The girls won but helped Kola finish. Laurence and Kola then appeared in the elimination round.

Trending

Rescue Raft challenge in Celebrity Bear Hunt

As the challenge began in Celebrity Bear Hunt, both teams jumped into the water on Bear Grylls’ count. Mel B and Steph gained an early advantage, steadily making their way to retrieve the supply bags. Laurence, however, struggled after a few minutes in the water. He appeared to be struggling and called out:

"Can't breathe."

Seeing his condition, Bear Grylls jumped in to assist, and the safety team removed Laurence from the challenge for his well-being. This left Kola as a solo competitor, a situation he later reflected on in a confessional:

"I felt super frustrated."

With Mel B and Steph ahead, Kola tried to complete the task alone. Despite his best efforts, he found himself falling behind. However, Mel B and Steph decided to help him, offering their support as they pulled the final rope together. "We've got you, babe," they told him, ensuring that he finished the task.

Back at the camp, they recounted the experience to the rest of the contestants. Mel B explained that she and Steph helped Kola complete the challenge, a statement that upset Kola. He insisted that he had completed the task on his own and their assistance was only in pulling the final rope.

Bear Pit and elimination

The following day, Laurence and Kola prepared for "The Bear Pit" round alongside Una and Danny, who lost challenge in the previous episode of Celebrity Bear Hunt. Holly, the host, explained the rules of the pit. She detailed that each of them had to evade Bear Grylls or escape within the hour. There were three exit points, each usable by only one person. Holly warned them about hidden traps, stating:

"Any celebrities caught by Bear or in one of his traps are in danger of elimination."

As the challenge began, Bear Gylls entered the pit and positioned himself in the center, saying:

"Because that's the place I'll most likely see people passing through."

The contestants quickly moved to find their exits in Celebrity Bear Hunt. Danny discovered his but needed three ladder rungs, which were located near the Caimon pool. Una reached her exit under a fence but lacked the necessary shovel, which was on the other side. She picked up an axe to start digging.

Laurence was the first to be caught by Bear. Danny, while attempting to collect the ladder rungs, failed to retrieve them within the given 30 seconds, leading to him getting caught due to a time trap. Meanwhile, Una successfully escaped by digging under the fence.

As this episode of Celebrity Bear Hunt neared its conclusion, Kola remained in the pit with only four minutes left. The episode ended on a cliffhanger, leaving viewers waiting to see if Kola would manage to escape or face elimination in the next episode.

Celebrity Bear Hunt episodes are currently available to stream on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback