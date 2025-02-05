Celebrity Bear Hunt episode 5 recap: Cast's teamwork is put to the test while one celeb loses their cool

Celebrity Bear Hunt is a survival competition show that features 12 British celebrities: Mel B, Boris Becker, Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, Steph McGovern, Danny Cipriani, Shirley Ballas, Big Zuu, Una Healy, Joe Thomas, Lottie Moss, Kola Bokinni, and Leomie Anderson. The show is hosted by Holly Willoughby and consists of eight episodes. It is available on Netflix starting February 5, 2025.

The show tests the contestants' survival skills with guidance from Bear Grylls. Those who are unable to impress Grylls have to participate in the Bear Hunt, a high-stakes survival game where the latter hunts them down. If caught, contestants are eliminated.

In episode 5 of Celebrity Bear Hunt, the team of Mel B, Una Healy, Big Zuu, and Lottie Moss goes in the Bear Pit against Bear Grylls which leads to the exit of Mel B. The loss of the daily challenge leads to Kola Bokinni losing his cool after feeling being disrespected by the opposition team.

Trending

What happened in Celebrity Bear Hunt episode 5?

The episode 5 of Celebrity Bear Hunt picks up where it left off in the previous one as Bear catches up with Mel B. She expresses her frustration, believing this Bear Pit is "brutal" and worse than any preceding ones. Bear Grylls has to catch two more contestants, Lottie and Zuu. Although Lottie needs more rungs, Zuu manages to get all the keys for his tunnel exit.

After catching Mel, Bear manages to cut Zuu off when he is about to get near the exit. Bear praises Zuu's determination of managing to survive this far. The gunshot signals to the rest that one contestant is left in the Bear Pit challenge. Soon Bear catches Lottie much to everyone's surprise. After gathering the team, Bear announces that Mel will be going home.

"I wanted to show that even though you've been through stuff in life, you can still just get up there and be bada*s," said Mel B at her exit interview.

In Celebrity Bear Hunt, Big Zuu expresses that he has realized that the game is not about winning but learning about oneself. Before the cast sits down and eats, they dedicate their food to Mel as they feel it to be a loss for her not to be there on the show. Una wants to win the next challenge to avoid entering the Bear Pit again. In the challenge, the remaining celebrities must work in two teams.

They need to dismantle their respective shelters, move them, and rebuild them near the designated colored posts. While the winning team will win dinner at the camp, the losing team must spend the night in their shelter and cook their own dinner. Ultimately, the Blue team consisting of Big Zuu, Una Healy, Joe Thomas, and Lottie Moss take the early lead and win.

As the winning team celebrate their victory on Celebrity Bear Hunt, Kola from the Red team feels disrespected as they have not finished their task yet.

"It's not because I was sore about losing, it's because of the way they celebrated winning. It's not fair, is it? It just makes me feel like when Bear Pit's on the line, friendships go out the window," states Kola.

Even the next day, Kola decides to sit by himself as he des not want to say something that he may later regret. Lottie relays Kola's thoughts to the rest of the Blue team after which Zuu states that he wished Kola would get his positive vibes back. Before the episode concludes, Steph manages to escape while Danny is caught by Bear.

All the episodes of Celebrity Bear Hunt can be streamed on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback