Boris Becker excitedly joins Mel B, Una Healy, & other stars for $25M-worth Bear Grylls' Netflix survival show Celebrity Bear Hunt

Boris Becker joined stars like Mel B and Una Healy for Bear Grylls' new reality show, Celebrity Bear Hunt. Set to premiere on Netflix, the series follows celebrities as they take on survival challenges in Costa Rican jungles.

Becker took to Instagram to share a promotional reel featuring snippets of the celebrities' adventures on the show. He expressed his admiration for Bear Grylls, whose net worth is estimated at $25 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

"I’m so excited to finally share this with you! I’ve always been a huge @beargrylls fan and I was so trilled to be part of this survival challenge in Costa Rica! Celebrity Bear Hunt premieres on @netflix on February 5th. It’s going to be wild 🔥🔥🔥 stay tuned!" Becker captioned the post.

Trending

"Celebrity Bear Hunt" is a new Netflix survival reality series premiering on February 5, 2025. Hosted by Holly Willoughby and led by Grylls, the show features 12 celebrities, including former tennis star Becker, Spice Girls' Mel B, Irish singer Una Healy, and Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas tackling extreme survival challenges in Costa Rica's jungle.

Boris Becker recently had a heartwarming interaction with compatriot Jurgen Klopp

Boris Becker and his wife Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro at the Laver Cup - Source: Getty

Jurgen Klopp and Boris Becker, two of Germany’s most iconic sports figures, recently shared a lighthearted exchange on social media. Klopp, a soccer manager, has bagged numerous trophies during his tenures at Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool. Becker, meanwhile, is a six-time Grand Slam champion and former World No. 1.

Klopp, in particular, has expressed his admiration for Becker, calling him his childhood idol.

"Boris Becker is the great idol of my childhood and youth. We first met at Wimbledon...I followed his entire career and was a huge fan. We then spent a sensational evening at Wimbledon," Klopp said, as quoted by All Football.

In a recent Instagram video, Klopp answered fan questions and revealed his dream celebrity dinner guests. Among his invitees were Becker and James Bond, a fictional character. The German manager was excited about the prospect, exclaiming:

"Ocean's 11, Boris Becker, and James Bond. That would be a great party. Wow! We should do that."

Further, tagging Becker in the caption of the post, Klopp playfully asked:

"@borisbeckerofficial wouldn’t that be a great party?"

Becker reshared the video on his Instagram story with the caption:

"Any time @kloppo 👌."

The mutual respect between two of Germany’s sporting greats is something to admire.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback