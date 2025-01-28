Boris Becker drops 2-word reaction after $50,000,000-worth Jurgen Klopp invites him to his 'celebrity dinner party'

Boris Becker reacted to an invitation from former German football manager Jurgen Klopp, to attend his celebrity dinner party. Klopp last managed Premier League club Liverpool.

Klopp's managerial career consisted of teams such as Mainz 05, a team he played for from 2001-08, Borussia Dortmund from 2008–15 and Liverpool from 2015–24.

On January 26, 2024, Klopp, who has a net worth of $50 million (according to celebritynetworth.com), announced his departure from his role as Liverpool manager after the 2023-24 season. He opted to take a break from football management.

Klopp shared a video of himself engaged in answering fan questions on Instagram. During the video, the German was asked to name the celebrities he would invite to a dinner party.

Trending

In response, Klopp revealed that he would invite six-time Grand Slam champion Boris Becker and James Bond to his celebrity dinner party, which he deemed would be a "great party."

“Ocean's 11 Boris Becker and James Bond. That would be a great party. Wow ! We should do that," Klopp said.

“@borisbeckerofficial wouldn’t that be a great party? 😎 ," Jurgen Klopp captioned his Instagram post.

Reacting to Jurgen Klopp's invitation, Boris Becker re-shared the video on social media, expressing he would be there "any time" whenever the dinner party takes place.

“Any time @ kloppo 👌 ," Becker captioned his Instagram story.

Screengrab of Becker's Instagram story [Image Source: Instagram]

“Boris Becker is the great idol of my childhood and youth" - Jurgen Klopp

Boris Becker pictured at an event in Hamburg [Image Source: Getty Images]

While speaking to a German daily, Jurgen Klopp spoke about his friendship with Boris Becker. Klopp revealed that he first met Becker at Wimbledon, thanks to his wife Ulla Sandrock who organized the meeting.

Klopp expressed his admiration for Becker, describing him as an "idol" whose career he has followed closely.

“Boris is the great idol of my childhood and youth. We first met at Wimbledon. My wife Ulla organised it at the time. She knew that I really wanted to get to know him . I followed his entire career and was a huge fan. We then spent a sensational evening at Wimbledon - we were on the same wavelength and had a lot of fun," Klopp said, as quoted by All Football.

Becker finished his career with six Grand Slam singles titles, including three Wimbledon Championships, two Australian Opens, and one US Open title. He also led Germany to victory in the Davis Cup in 1988 and 1989 by defeating Sweden in the final.

The former World No. 1 also won an Olympic gold medal in the doubles event at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics alongside Michael Stich. The German duo defeated South Africa's Wayne Ferreira and Piet Norval in the final to claim the gold medal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback