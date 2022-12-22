Boris Becker recently revealed that Liverpool Football Club manager and compatriot Jurgen Klopp was keen on visiting him in prison but was denied permission to do so.

The six-time Major champion served eight months in prison in the United Kingdom after being found guilty under four charges under the Insolvency Act. Becker was declared bankrupt in 2017 and eventually racked up debts of millions of pounds, which he failed to repay.

Although he was slapped with a 30-year sentence, the former World No. 1 was freed earlier because he was eligible for a deportation order. As such, he had to fly immediately to Germany after being released from HM Prison Huntercombe.

Within a few days of returning to his home country, he appeared in an extensive interview for Sat1. He revealed how famous personalities, including Klopp, wanted to visit him in prison. However, Becker explained that he was not granted high-profile visits due to fears of the disorder it would cause in prison.

“I had the right to two visits per month, but certain personalities were not authorized to come and visit me. For example, Jürgen Klopp wanted to come see me. We called each other. "Kloppo" was not allowed to come, because he is too well known and the prison wanted to avoid monumental chaos," Boris Becker said.

The German celebrated his 55th birthday in prison, mere days before his release. During his interview, he revealed that his fellow inmates joined hands to present him with three cupcakes.

"I turned 55 on November 22 and several prisoners clubbed together to give me three chocolate cupcakes, each with a different taste," he said.

Becker also stated that he received countless letters from well-wishers during his prison stint, which helped boost his morale.

"I received several dozen letters every day from supporters, friends, former tennis players. I have read them all. I will respond to them all during the holiday season. These letters helped me a lot to keep my spirits up on a daily basis," he revealed.

He revealed that he was touched the most by former rival and countryman Michael Stich's letter.

"Which one touched me the most? The one sent to me by Michael Stich (former world No. 2) over three pages with very touching words. I would not have believed that he made such a strong gesture (Becker breaks down in tears)," he added.

"Since 2012, I have been living on bank loans" - Boris Becker

During the interview, Boris Becker admitted that he failed to manage his finances wisely in the past decade, often spending a lot more than he possessed. However, he asserted to have turned over a new leaf, promising to become more prudent with his leftover wealth.

“Since 2012, I have been living on bank loans, because all these years I have lived beyond my means. But all that is now over. I want to be able to buy an apartment or a vehicle again without tax adjustments. For too long have I believed that I could live as in the days of my splendor during my active career. I now have to pay more attention to the management of my assets," explained the German.

