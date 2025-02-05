Celebrity Bear Hunt episode 6 recap: The cast sees a change in rules while a celebrity suffers an injury

Celebrity Bear Hunt is a survival competition show that features 12 British celebrities. The show is hosted by Holly Willoughby and consists of eight episodes. All episodes were made available on Netflix starting February 5, 2025.

The contestants included Mel B, Boris Becker, Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, Steph McGovern, Danny Cipriani, Shirley Ballas, Big Zuu, Una Healy, Joe Thomas, Lottie Moss, Kola Bokinni, and Leomie Anderson.

Previously, the team of Mel B, Una Healy, Big Zuu, and Lottie Moss had to go in the Bear Pit against Bear Grylls, which led to the exit of Mel B. While the loss of the daily challenge led to Kola losing his cool after feeling disrespected by the opposition team.

Trending

In the sixth episode of Celebrity Bear Hunt, another Bear Pit led to another elimination as Danny departed after Bear saw no plan of action from him. The daily challenge saw two teams compete against each other, but the challenge ended when Steph fell and injured her nose. Before entering the Bear Pit challenge, the celebrities were made aware of a rule change that might decide their fate.

What happened in Celebrity Bear Hunt episode 6?

The Celebrity Bear Hunt episode kicked off with Kola and Shirley, the only two people left in the Bear Pit with Steph managing to get out and Danny being caught by Bear. As Kola jumped into the croc pool to gather a tool, Bear caught him as well, followed by Shirley, who couldn't save herself as well. After gathering all the caught celebrities, Bear decided to eliminate Danny as he didn't have any plan to get out.

"I've been hunted by Bear twice, I'm leaving with my head held high. Learning from Bear, being in the Costa Rican jungle, it's been an unbelievable experience," expressed Danny.

While the rest of the cast decided to decompress, Kola went off to bed as he felt tired. The remaining celebrities mentioned how Kola tends to stay within himself. Lottie agreed and hoped that Kola would be back to his normal self after surviving another round. The next day, Big Zuu and Shirley connected with each other over the topic of their mothers and how they took care of them during difficult situations.

The host of Celebrity Bear Hunt, Holly Willoughby, announced that for the day's daily challenge, the celebrities will be divided into two teams again. They must retrieve as many supply bags as they possibly can hanging from a high cliff while avoiding the yellow dummy bags.

The catch would be that the teams would get 30 seconds to take the bag from the platform before they are dropped in the crocodile-infested water. Since only seven people were present, Bear decided that Joe would sit out and go to the Bear Pit challenge as he hadn't done so previously. Steph chose Zuu and Shirley for the Orange team, while Lottie, Una, and Kola became the Green team.

The Green team went first and managed to reach the last board. On the Orange side, Steph fell on the third board after the rope of the bag snapped, injuring her nose in the process. This meant that the Orange team would have to face the Bear Pit challenge the next morning. Before the Bear Pit challenge, Zuu and Kola got into an argument as Zuu tried to talk to him.

"I tried to speak to Kola. I guess everyone is just walking on eggshells in here. Kola, I upset him, but I definietly feel like he's overreacting," said Zuu in a confessional.

The losing team entering the Bear Pit challenge on Celebrity Bear Hunt was made aware of a rule change. Bear decided that rather than 30 minutes, they would have to survive and find an exit inside 45 minutes. The rest of the celebrities mulled over who might not come back at the camp. Kola chimed in that Zuu has gone backward in his development and will not come back.

Lottie retorted, stating that she was proud of Zuu for changing his attitude and not being an "ungracious loser." This led to further argument between Zuu and Lotte. Before the challenge concluded, Zuu managed to get out while Shirley and Joe got caught by Bear.

All the eight episodes of Celebrity Bear Hunt can be streamed on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback