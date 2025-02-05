“Hare-and-tortoise story” — Celebrity Bear Hunt star Steph upon winning episode 7 challenge

Celebrity Bear Hunt premiered on February 5 on Netflix with all 8 episodes available to binge. Episode 7, titled No Smoke, Without Fire, had teams swim through a narrow channel and start a fire on the beach to boil water.

Team Green, made up of Big Zuu, Una, and Steph, won after staying calm and starting the fire, despite Team Blue leading initially. Team Blue, consisting of Lottie Kola and Joe, couldn't start their fire in time.

Steph, in a Celebrity Bear Hunt confessional, said:

"It's that classic hare-and-tortoise story. We just took our time, stayed calm, and worked together as a team."

Their win sent Lottie, Kola, and Joe, the other team members, to the Bear Pit. Lottie came out, while the other two were caught by Bear. Joe had to go home because he was caught first, while Kola and Lottie made for the final 5 beside Steph, Zuu, and Una.

Trending

How did the Green team win the episode 7 challenge on Celebrity Bear Hunt?

Once the green team touched the shore after an arduous rafting across the river, they saw the blue team already there. They marked that they had also laid out the apparatus they needed to build the fire to boil the pot of water. Una came to a confessional to state that the game was over for them because they were clearly way behind the blue team.

Building the fire was challenging. Team Blue struggled to keep their fire going, constantly smothering it and unable to make it large enough to boil water. Team Green, however, worked together well, creating a big fire by properly building their fire pit, while Team Blue lacked coordination and kept putting kindling on top, accidentally smothering the fire.

Bear announced to Team Green as they hung their pot of water on top of the fire to get it boiling:

"You guys were miles behind, and I would say now you're suddenly now ahead."

Steph came to a Celebrity Bear Hunt confessional to say that she was looking at the other team and they were arguing with each other, which made her wonder if they were going to get the fire going. While Joe blew out the blue team's fire once again while attempting to aggravate it, team green boiled their water and won the challenge.

Steph came to a Celebrity Bear Hunt confessional to admit that she was proud of her team for staying calm and coordinated. She added that they felt euphoric to beat the other team. Zuu said in a confessional:

"The biggest thing I've learned from this challenge is, it's not how you start, it's how you finish, and you should never give up."

Bear reprimanded the blue team saying they had no "right" to lose that challenge because they were ahead in every way. Bear then pointed at their fire pit and showed them that it was lit because they were giving some space to it, instead of smothering it.

All 8 episodes of Celebrity Bear Hunt are available to stream on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback