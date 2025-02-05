Celebrity Bear Hunt episode 4 recap: Second celebrity exits as tensions rise in the camp 

The fourth episode of Celebrity Bear Hunt, titled Where Did Being Nice Get Me? aired on Netflix on February 5, 2025. Picking up from the previous episode’s cliffhanger, the episode revealed whether Kola managed to escape the 'Bear Pit' or got caught by Bear.

With only two minutes left, Kola successfully made his way out, triggering the buzzer that signaled the end of the hour. His return was met with cheers from the remaining contestants. Una had already escaped earlier, making her the first to return. Bear then spoke to Laurence and Danny, evaluating their performances before announcing the elimination, ultimately asking Laurence to leave.

Kola and Danny then returned to camp, where their teammates welcomed them. The next morning, the contestants found a note marked with a paw print and a dagger, instructing them to meet at the swamp for the 'Walk the Plank' challenge.

However, before they could begin, Boris made an announcement that his knee injury had worsened. A doctor had confirmed a torn meniscus and a ligament sprain in his MCL, leading the medical team to advise the contestant to leave the competition.

'Walk the Plank' challenge in Celebrity Bear Hunt episode 4

The 'Walk the Plank' challenge in this episode of Celebrity Bear Hunt required contestants to cross the swamp with the help of narrow planks and retrieve a flag on the other side. Host Holly introduced the challenge, saying,

"You are all against each other. you can form allegiances, you can ask the others for help."

Contestants had the option to double-cross or go solo. Only five flags were available on the other side, meaning that the four contestants who failed to secure a flag would head to the Bear Pit. The group split into two teams. One team included Steph, Shirley, Joe, Kola, and Danny, while the other consisted of Mel B, Big Zuu, Lottie, and Una.

The team of five advanced quickly, moving in unison. Shirley commented,

"I never saw the other team, but I could hear them... And it sounded a little bit like there was chaos."

The four-person team copied their rivals' route, as Steph took a plank ahead of Zuu and handed it to Shirley. This frustrated Big Zuu, who accused her, saying,

"You wasn't sorry, babes. You did that on purpose and you did not care."

Despite tensions, the five-person team finished first, leaving Mel B, Big Zuu, Lottie, and Una up for elimination. The following day, Holly reminded the contestants they had reached the halfway mark in the show, further saying,

"Your aim is to either evade capture by Bear or escape the pit itself. You're going to be in there for one hour. There are three exit points, each exit point can only be used by one of you."

'Bear Pit' challenge between the four Celebrity Bear Hunt contestants

As the 'Bear Pit' challenge began in Celebrity Bear Hunt, each contestant selected an exit strategy. Big Zuu aimed for the tunnel exit, Una chose the 4x4 exit which required fixing a Jeep tire, and Lottie opted for the ladder exit. Meanwhile, Mel B, unsure of her path, wandered without a set plan. Then, Bear Grylls entered the pit and positioned himself strategically.

The tunnel exit key was hidden in a trap with a timer. Una mistakenly assumed it was for the Jeep and got caught. Lottie reached the ladder exit but realized that the rungs she had selected did not fit properly, and she had to return to retrieve the correct ones. Meanwhile, Zuu and Mel B both headed for the tunnel exit, catching Bear's attention.

Lottie, exhausted from repeated mistakes, decided to hide instead of continuing, as she admitted, "I'm done." On the other hand, Una, despite being eliminated, helped Zuu with the tunnel keys. As Bear started chasing Mel B, the episode ended on a cliffhanger, leaving viewers eager to see the outcome in the next episode of Celebrity Bear Hunt.

