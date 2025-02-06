"I fell through the floor" — The Challenge: All Stars' Frank reveals behind-the-scenes mishap that landed him in the hospital

On February 5, 2025, The Challenge: All Stars season 5 star Frank C. Fox posted a recording of his live video chat with co-star Aneesa Ferreira on his official Instagram handle. In the video, he revealed that he fell through the floor of a house and into a river while filming the MTV series. While describing the accident, he said:

"I fell through the floor [at the house]. I was outside, jump roping in the area where they said that there was a gym, right? It was, like, set up to be a gym. I'm out there jump roping, all 170 pounds of me and I fell through the floor into hepatitis river. And I go to the hospital for a full f**king day."

The Challenge: All Stars cast member then detailed the seriousness of the accident while listing all the injuries he had incurred. Besides getting cuts up and down his back and "insane burns," he also had to get X-rays done to see if he had broken any ribs. Frank added that the injuries were so deep he still had scars on his body.

He mentioned that the accident happened "maybe a week and a half into the show," making him worry about his performance in the competitive reality series. Although the incident threw him off his track, Frank recouped and continued.

"All of a sudden daddy was gone" — The Challenge: All Stars' Aneesa comments on Frank's accident

Soon after Frank described his accident to the fans watching his live video, his co-star Aneesa joined the video chat and shared her views on the mishap. She laughed recalling the incident and joked about how quickly Frank disappeared into the river.

"Daddy [Frank] was jumping and then all of a sudden daddy was gone," Aneesa said.

The Challenge: All Stars cast member revealed the accident compelled Frank to contemplate exiting the competition series. While Frank recalled how "wild" the experience was, Aneesa listed all the complications he had to encounter, including typhoid, hepatitis A, hepatitis B, tetanus, and more.

Frank also addressed the rumor about his sprained ankle and confirmed that he had not injured his ankle, but had fallen into a river and hurt his entire body.

"It looked terrible but I was surprised that, that was not, like, a rib-breaking, kind of thing," Aneesa said.

Frank then revealed someone had given him a jump rope and asked him to skip. Although he did not label their intention as "sabotage," he was skeptical. When Aneesa asked if it was Turbo, Frank said it was not, refusing to disclose the individual's name.

The Challenge: All Stars alum Aneesa comments on her performance in episode 2's daily challenge

In episode 2 of The Challenge: All Stars, the participants had to lean over the edge of a 55-storey building and collect flags while their teammates would hold them using a thin rope. While most players could not complete the task, some refused to try. Host TJ Lavin was disappointed by their performance and criticized them for delivering a "s**tshow."

While recalling the challenge, Aneesa confessed she could not put her best foot forward because it was not a "fun" task. She mentioned she was afraid of heights and added that it was natural for her body to react to the fear and try to protect itself from it.

"He [TJ] just really expected me to just hold Ashley's body over that building and think, like, everything was gonna be okay," Aneesa said.

The Challenge: All Stars alum said she would have completed the task if the rope was at least 10 feet long instead of 2 feet long.

The Challenge: All Stars airs every Wednesday at 8 pm ET exclusively on MTV.

