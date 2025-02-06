"END THE SEASON"- The Challenge: All Stars fans react to Beth and Jonna’s elimination

The Challenge: All Stars – Rivals season 5 aired episode 2 on February 5. The episode saw one Daily Challenge, and one Elimination Challenge.

Due to heavy rain and the difficulty of the Daily Challenge, only three pairs attempted it. Amber and Faysal won, securing safety from elimination. They then chose a pair to face Adam and Steve in the elimination, a pair considered weak by the others. After a close competition, Beth and Jonna lost and were sent home.

Fans of The Challenge: All Stars came to X to react to their elimination. A lot of them also expressed shock over Amber and Faysal picking Beth and Jonna to go to the arena because many believed they weren't as much of a threat.

"BETH IS FIRST BOOT OH HELL NO END THE SEASON," a fan said.

"Beth and Jonna would have been such an entertaining duo, they are gone too soon," said another.

"I'll give it to Beth, she really tried her best and did a good job in the elimination," added a third.

"Beth & Jonna gone somebody sedate me," another wrote.

Fans of The Challenge: All Stars hoped Beth and Jonna stayed, some even praised them for fighting well in the elimination arena.

"I’m actually sad to see Beth & Jonna to go I was actually liking Beth. I’ve NEVER liked her on her past seasons I have always found Beth extremely annoying but I was actually liking her this season. I’m sad to see them go! But happy Adam & Steve Won!" an X user wrote.

"Jonna & Beth eliminated…. I’m devastated," another user wrote.

"Knowing how close Beth and Jonna were I wish they stayed. Nothing against Adam and Steve, k wish someone else could’ve been in the elimination against them," commented one.

"I’m so sad that Beth & Jonna are off #TheChallengeAllStars5 this early!!" another wrote.

What happened on The Challenge: All Stars season 5 episode 2?

The Daily Challenge on episode 2 was called 'Edge of Glory', and had the contestants solve a math equation before climbing a 55-storey building. Once up there, one of the two team members had to lean down on the edge of the building and collect flags, as the other contestant held them with a rope.

If the contestant leaning over the edge falls, their partner holding them up also falls down as they are connected with another rope.

Pairs such as Beth and Jonna, Aneesa and Ashley M. didn't even begin the task as they fought for the rope-holding position and TJ blew the horn announcing their disqualification. Apart from the above two teams, the other two teams to get disqualified were KellyAnne and Sylvia, Frank and Sam, Katie and Veronica, Ashley K. and Dario, and Big T and Corey.

Once The Challenge: All Stars contestants came down after a failed attempt, the area was hit by torrential rains, to which, TJ said that the remaining teams could either compete the day after or choose to concede. All three teams, i.e. Leroy and Devin, Nany and Turbo, and Melissa and Nicole.

After Amber and Faysal were declared the winners of the challenge, they were safe from elimination alongside Leroy, Devin, Dario, Ashley, Turbo, and Nany because these contestants had the star. Adam and Steve won in the arena sending Beth and Jonna home.

New episodes of The Challenge: All Stars season 5 come out on Wednesdays at 8 pm ET on MTV.

