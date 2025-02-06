"TOXICITY CYCLONE" — The Challenge: All Stars fans react to Sylvia and KellyAnne's argument

The Challenge: All Stars returned with a new episode on February 5, 2025. The segment featured a heated confrontation between KellyAnne and her teammate, Sylvia after the pair failed to perform during the daily challenge earlier in the episode. While Sylvia complained about KellyAnne's "condescending" tone, KellyAnne criticized Sylvia for not putting her best foot forward in the task.

KellyAnne questioned the point of her participation if Sylvia was unwilling to "go all the way" for her. When she stated she had things to do at home, Sylvia countered, saying:

"So do I, KellyAnne. You have dogs, I have a family. Not the same."

The comment irked KellyAnne, who rescued dogs needing help. She criticized Sylvia for commenting on her private life without knowing everything. Tensions reached a boiling point when the cast members started screaming at one another and hurling abuses. Soon after, the other participants intervened and separated the duo.

The Challenge: All Stars fans took to X to comment on Sylvia and KellyAnne's argument. While many disapproved of Sylvia's "family" comment, others reacted to the duo's unstable partnership.

A fan of The Challenge: All Stars reacts to KellyAnne and Sylvia's argument (Image via X/@TheAllanAguirre)

"KellyAnne & Sylvia are two women who reciprocate the energy they're given. And they are in a TOXICITY CYCLONE. It keeps getting bigger and bigger and I cannot stop watching," a fan wrote.

"Kellyanne and Sylvia will NEVER get along. And I’m here for it lowkey," another fan commented.

"I've never been a Sylvia fan and after her comment to Kelly Anne implying that she does not having a family, I dislike her even more. That was so rude," a netizen tweeted.

Some fans of The Challenge: All Stars criticized Sylvia for demeaning KellyAnne for having dogs.

"oh sylvia is f**king nasty for that oh hell no why she attacking her dogs what's up with the lavender ladies attacking cast member's pets?" a user reacted.

"Sylvia: “You have dogs; I have a family.” And you’re failing them by flopping these challenges, so now what?" a person commented.

Other fans of The Challenge: All Stars commented on the intensity of KellyAnne and Sylvia's argument.

"LMFAO Sylvia and Kellyanne giving us a show, I love when we actually get mfs that actually don't like each other back on tv," a fan wrote.

"Sylvia and KellyAnne serving us REAL drama omg I’ve been waiting for this…" one user posted.

"Kellyanne & Sylvia hate each other in real life. Sheesh!! That fight got personal real quick," a person reacted.

"Let KellyAnne and Sylvia get physical with each other. Bring the OG challenge back," another netizen commented.

"I hope that it made her feel very big" — The Challenge: All Stars' KellyAnne on Sylvia's comment about family

In this week's episode of The Challenge: All Stars, the contestants had to solve a math question and approach a plank at the edge of a 55-storey building. Then, they had to lean over the ledge and secure four flags while their partners held them with the help of a rope. Like most participants who failed to perform, Sylvia froze during the challenge, angering KellyAnne.

Host TJ Lavin was equally disappointed to see the pair not try, ending the round before time. While speaking to the cameras, Sylvia defended their performance by saying they tried a "little bit of a lean" and then criticized "princess" KellyAnne for not being satisfied with it.

Later in The Challenge: All Stars episode, KellyAnne and Sylvia reflected on their performance in the daily challenge. During the conversation, Sylvia said KellyAnne acted as if she was better than the rest. However, KellyAnne refused to accept the accusation. When the cast member mentioned her family and KellyAnne's dogs, the latter said:

"I know she wanted to hurt me with that comment and I hope that it made her feel very big."

One thing led to another and the stars started arguing. While KellyAnne claimed Sylvia knew nothing about her, Sylvia said she did not care. During a confessional, Sylvia expressed that if KellyAnne were a dog she "would be a chihuahua," who would not hesitate to bite.

An emotional KellyAnne stated she was ready to nominate herself for elimination if that would send Sylvia home.

The Challenge: All Stars season 5 airs every Wednesday at 8 pm ET exclusively on MTV.

