“Kinda iconic”- The Challenge: All Stars fans react to Veronica and Katie’s pairing

The Challenge: All Stars Rivals season 5 premiered on January 29. The newest season once again paired the most notorious of contestants known for their feuds from the previous seasons of the show. Rivals compels them to put their feud aside or squash it to work as a team, towards the win.

Katie Cooley and Veronica Portillo are one such pair, whose rivalry goes back to 2008 The Challenge season 8, The Inferno. At the peak of their dislike for each other, they had an infamous screaming match, which received the kind of acclaim that earned them the award of the best fight in reality TV that year.

The flashback of this match was shown on the premiere episode of The Challenge: All Stars season 5, which made fans of the show come to X to react to their pairing. Some of them were positive about solving their beef because their clash happened years ago, while others thought it would be fun to catch them playing together.

"Katie and Veronica winning an MTV award for their fight on the Inferno is kinda iconic," a fan said.

"Veronica & Katie is such an iconic pairing. Two true OGs who actually have beef from AGES ago. Two of the most dramatic women too, I love it," said another.

"Veronica running up to Katie while Scandalous by Mis-Teeq plays is iconic. These two have put in WORK in the entertainment department over their Challenge careers," commented one.

"Veronica & Katie partners would have ate even more 10 years ago," another wrote.

Some fans of The Challenge: All Stars Rivals also commented on the best fight award two of them earned after their 2004 season.

"Katie and Veronica being award-winning entertainers iktr. (I literally just found out)," an X user wrote.

"Katie cussing Veronica out on Inferno will forever crack me up. Back when the shit was GOOD," wrote another.

"Not them making Katie and Veronica act like they haven’t made up and are friends now," added a third.

"Veronica and Katie gon be funny lmfaoo," wrote one.

What else went down on The Challenge: All Stars season 5 premiere?

When Sylvia found out she was paired with her rival, Kelly Ann, she took to a confessional to say that she didn't know how they were going to get through the game because she and Kelly didn't get along at all.

The same was true for Veronica and Katie, who when they found out were paired together, came into a The Challenge: All Stars confessional to say that they couldn't stand each other. Veronica added that she is as OG as they could get and that she was known for making bold movies.

Beth and Jonna told the cameras that they had decided to squash their beef because winning the prize pot was more important to them. Jonna said that the one thing that could unite them was the money.

When it came to Nany and Turbo, the latter was disappointed to discover who he was paired with. When Nany went to talk things out with him in private, Turbo firmly told her to talk later because he wasn't feeling good at the moment and needed time to process things.

Ashley K. and Dario, who were exes turned enemies also were paired together. In their first challenge, Dario didn't like that Ashley was controlling, while the former got awkward over Dario looking as good as before.

New episodes of The Challenge: All Stars season 5 come out on Wednesdays, at 8 pm ET, on MTV.

