"Too good"— The Challenge: All Stars fans react to Jonna and Beth's pairing after fallout involving cheating allegations 

The Challenge: All Stars Rivals premiered on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, on MTV. The All-Stars spin-off brought back reality stars from the franchise whose feuds took center stage during their previous appearances. One such pair was Jonna and Beth, whose rivalry began in light of Beth alleging that Jonna was cheating on her husband with MJ Garrett.

During the premiere episode, the two discussed their feud, and Beth apologized for "losing her cool" and spreading rumors about her. Jonna started to cry, and said that she didn't understand why Beth would do such a thing. Fans of the reality show commented on the pair talking things out online.

"I need Beth & Jonna on a regular reality show, not a competition show. The storyline too good. Lmaoooo," one person wrote on X.

Trending

Expand Tweet

"Is it just me or was that whole Jonna-Beth segment kind of a… soft admission that the cheating was true??" a fan commented.

"But how different are Jonna and Beth in regard to how they play the game? The emotionality is the same, Beth becomes evil, Jonna becomes calculating. That’s a smart distinction but Jonna is just an opportunist too," a tweet read.

Fans of The Challenge: All Stars season 5 chimed in on Beth's apology to Jonna.

"It’s the way Beth thinks one conversation with Jonna about her cheating on her husband fixed all the issues between them. I have to laugh," a person wrote.

"Beth is so unhinged lmao "How did I ruin your life, weren't you trying to ruin it?!" lmaooo no but think about it tho," a fan commented.

"The fact that Beth is even allowed back is one thing. But to pair her with Jonna is just mean," a tweet read.

Fans of The Challenge: All Stars season 5 further said:

"Jonna was crying this episode not just because Beth f*cked up her marriage, but because it's IMPOSSIBLE to win this show with Beth as her partner," a person wrote.

"Beth… how is blowing up Jonnas game mean you’re blowing up her marriage (something completely external and unrelated to the game)???" a fan commented.

"Everything Beth says is just bullsh*t"— The Challenge: All Stars season 5's Jonna reacts to cast member's apology

In The Challenge: All Stars season 5 aka Rivals episode 1, Jonna and Beth were informed they had to compete as a team. Later in the episode, Beth spoke to Jonna privately, in an attempt to bury the hatchet.

The Challenge: All Stars Rivals star told her they could discuss their issues as much or as little as she wanted. Jonna said it was a "really hard" time in her life, and Beth apologized for losing her cool. Jonna responded that whenever she lost her cool, she would never "dig" that deep and broke down in tears.

Jonna recalled Beth thinking the cast member was coming after her in a previous season, and said the "punishment did not fit the crime." The Challenge: All Stars season 5 star said it was "rough" and she didn't understand why another woman would do that to her.

Beth reflected upon their rivalry in a confessional and said at the time, it seemed like Jonna was "blowing" up her game and she wanted to do the same. The Challenge: All Stars Rivals contestant said she was uncertain whether her apology would be accepted, but she "truly" was sorry.

Beth assured Jonna she wanted to win the MTV competitive reality show with her, and said she was taking responsibility for her actions in the past.

"Everything that Beth says is just bullsh*t. It's all a facade," Jonna told the cameras.

Fans of the reality show commented on the two rivals being paired together and were divided by it.

The Challenge: All Stars season 5 will air new episodes every week on Wednesdays at 8 pm ET on MTV.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback