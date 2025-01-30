"The dramaaaa"— The Challenge: All Stars fans react to Turbo and Nany's pairing 

The Challenge: All Stars season 5, also known as Rivals, premiered on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, on MTV. The segment brought back notable alums of the franchise and paired them up with someone they previously had conflicts with. The show saw Nany Gonzalez and Turbo paired up as rivals.

Although the two were one of the pairs who won the first daily challenge of the season and earned themselves stars, their previous issues caused conflict between the two. As Nany attempted to put their differences to rest in hopes of winning the season, Turbo expressed not being able to trust his partner.

The friends turned into foes in season 38, Ride or Dies, after Nany and Johnny Bananas targeted Turbo. Fans reacted to the pair's conversation online and Turbo being unbothered about Nany crying, online.

"Turbo can literally sit there and do nothing and it will cause people like nany to spiral. the dramaaaa," one person wrote on X.

"nany FINALLY going back to her roots that vacation alliance and the furniture she dated really held her back, turbo keep being a stubborn king," a fan commented.

"Sorry not sorry but Nany crying & turbo not gaf is sending me so bad," a tweet read.

Fans of The Challenge: All Stars Rivals commented on Turbo being upset with Nany for targeting him in season 38.

"It has been about three years, and Turbo is still upset that Nany voted him into elimination," a person wrote.

"Gosh turbo is such a douche bag. You can’t win without nany, it’s a pairs challenge," a fan commented.

"Nany boo you talking to a brick walk, Turbo don’t want to hear NUN of that!" a tweet read.

Fans of The Challenge: All Stars season 5 further said:

"the vacation alliance got their karma on 40 and nany is getting her karma this season getting paired with turbo, that's what they ALL get for their terrible boring a** alliance," a person wrote.

"“You remember how well we worked together…” “Yes, I also remember how you stab my back” Nany & Turbo are about to be a funny a** pair, he’s stressing her out BAD," a fan commented.

"She's a scorpion"— Turbo recalls Nany's betrayal during The Challenge: All Stars season 5 episode 1

During The Challenge: All Stars season 5 episode 1, TJ informed Nany and Turbo that they were a team and asked them how they felt. Turbo said it was going to be "hell" for him, and added that he came on the show to "send her home."

Nany noted she didn't care, and recalled the season 38 elimination in a confessional. She said she had given him an opportunity to speak to her before she voted for him. Nany added that immediately after her own elimination from Ride or Dies, she unfollowed him and blocked him on Instagram.

Later in the episode, Nany pulled Turbo aside for a conversation and further recalled their turbulent journey on the show in a confessional. She said they met during War of the Worlds (season 33), which was the male contestant's first season. The Challenge: All Stars Rivals cast member recalled working well together and stated that she considered him a "friend."

However, things took a turn when the cast member returned for Ride or Dies and said he wasn't a friend. She added that "hurt people hurt people," and she was "hurt by him."

While speaking to The Challenge: All Stars Rivals star, she explained that she felt "disrespected" and didn't think he saw her as a friend. Nany told Turbo they could win the show together if they wanted to, and that they could help one another like they had done in the past.

"My last season, I was so surprised and sad because of the Nany. She's a scorpion. When trust is broken, sorry mean nothing, you know?" Turbo said in a confessional.

Fans of the MTV reality show commented on the contestants being paired together and Turbo's reaction to Nany's pleas to work together.

