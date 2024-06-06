The Challenge All-Stars season 4 — Who went home tonight?

The Challenge All-Stars season 4 aired a brand new episode this week on Wednesday, June 5, 2024. The segment saw the returning cast compete in yet another daily challenge and were tasked with making their way through an obstacle course while in a shopping cart.

As per the synopsis of the episode:

"After clamouring for a win all season so he could go into the Arena and earn a star, one player puts it all on the line for redemption. A quirky All-Star finds his game at risk again, but retaliates with an unexpected power play."

Jay Mitchell and Laurel Stucky were the winners of the daily challenge, but since Jay didn't have a star that would qualify him to be in the final, he volunteered to be in the elimination challenge and went up against Steve Meinke. The latter defeated Jay and eliminated him from The Challenge All-Stars season 4.

Trending

"I wanted to prove myself"— Jay Mitchell opens up about elimination from The Challenge All-Stars season 4

During The Challenge All-Stars season 4 episode 5, Jay Mitchell found himself in the elimination challenge despite winning the daily challenge. As per the All-Stars format, the contestants must have a star to be able to compete in the final. In total, the season has three stars for both genders which are awarded during the daily challenge.

The players could also steal another player's star during an elimination challenge and award it to themselves, which is what Jay Mitchell intended to do. In the latest episode, Jay went into the elimination challenge in hopes of stealing another cast member's star but was eliminated from the arena.

After the elimination, The Challenge All-Stars season 4 contestant spoke to Parade about his time on the show and about changing people's perspective of him being someone who quit the finale during his first time on the series.

He was asked if he hesitated about volunteering for the elimination challenge and he said he wanted to prove himself.

"That's what I wanted. I wanted a hands-on; I wanted to prove myself. I am a man of my word. I needed a star. That's the thing. That's what nobody seems to understand in this season, and everyone keeps giving up their opportunity."

Jay Mitchell added that he came for a star and didn't understand why several contestants were giving up the opportunity to win a star so they could make it to the finale. He added that he "needed" to be in the elimination to be able to qualify for the final and nothing was going to "deter" him.

The All Stars season 4 contestant said his friend, Nicolle "begged" him not to volunteer and told him that he was going to get eliminated if he went up against Steve. However, Jay felt he didn't have an option since he had given Leroy his word.

Jay further said he didn't regret competing in the elimination challenge, but regretted losing. He explained that he believed it was his last opportunity to win a star and would have been more upset with himself if he had passed up the opportunity.

"If I now show up tomorrow and TJ says, "You don't have a star, you go home." Why didn't I do this yesterday? At least now I have a chance. It's not a high chance. I knew I didn't have a good chance at this. But I had to take the chance. I would have been more mad at myself if I didn't take the chance," Jay added.

The Challenge All-Stars season 4 will return next week on Wednesday, with another episode on Paramount+.