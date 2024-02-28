The Challenge: All-Stars season 4 - Cast revealed

The Challenge: All-Stars is set to return with another season. The long-running reality competitive show has seen several spin-offs over the years, including its All Stars installments, which feature former contestants and veterans who return to the show for another chance at victory.

The upcoming season will air on Paramount+ and will feature 25 challengers as they return to the franchise to go up against several well-known players. Set to return on the show are Cara Maria Sorbello, Laurel Stucky, Leroy Garret, Tony Raines, and more.

Tune in on April 10, 2024, to watch the season premiere of The Challenge: All-Stars season 4 on Paramount+.

The Challenge: All-Stars season 4 will feature 24 cast members

The Challenge: All-Stars is set to return to screens on April 21, 2024, with two back-to-back episodes for the season premiere. The upcoming season will feature some of the biggest names of the franchise and consists of several cast members who have spent over a decade on the show.

Ace Amerson

Ace Amerson first appeared on The Real World. He also competed in The Inferno, The Inferno season 3, Battle of the S*xes 2, The Gauntlet 2, and All Stars season 1.

Adam Larson

The upcoming The Challenge: All-Stars season 4 cast member first appeared on Road Rules: The Quest. He then competed and won The Gauntlet. Adam returned to the MTV show as a Battle of the Seasons cast member followed by his time on The Gauntlet season 2.

Averey Tressler

The reality star previously competed in three seasons of The Challenge. She was a contestant on The Real World: Portland, Battle of the Exes season 2, Rivals season 3, and is now set to compete for the All-Stars championship.

Ayanna Mackins

The upcoming contestant first appeared on Road Rules: Semester at Sea. Ayanna then appeared on Extreme Challenge, Battle of the S*xes seasons 1 and 2, and is now set to compete in the upcoming season of the competitive reality show.

Brad Fiorenza

The MTV veteran first appeared on screen as part of The Real World: San Diego. Brad Fiorenza won The Challenge: Cutthroat and was a finalist in The Duel, The Gauntlet season 3, The Duel season 2, and All Stars season 3. He also competed in The Infernos season 2, The Ruins, Vendettas, Final Reckoning, and All-Stars season 2. He also appeared in Battle for a New Champion as a mercenary.

Brandon Nelson

Brandon first appeared on Fresh Meat after he was drafted by fellow contestant Katelynn Cusanelli. He was also a part of Fresh Meat season 2, Cutthroat, Rivals, Battle of the Seasons, and Free Agents. He is now set to compete in The Challenge: All-Stars season 4.

Cara Maria Sorbello

Cara Maria has spent over a decade being a part of the franchise. She first appeared in Fresh Meat after being drafted by Darrell Taylor. The three-time champion won Battle of the Bloodlines, Champs vs. Pros, and Vendettas. She also competed on Cutthroat, Rivals seasons 1 and 2, Dirty 30, Final Reckoning, War of the Worlds seasons 1 and 2. She was also a contestant on Fresh Meat season 2, Battle of the Exes, Battle of the Seasons, Free Agents, and Invasion of the Champions.

Derek Chavez

The upcoming The Challenge: All-Stars season 4 contestant previously appeared on The Real World: Cancun. He then competed on Cutthroat, Battle of the Seaons, Rivals season 2, and All Stars season 2.

Flora Alekseyeun

The upcoming The Challenge: All-Stars season 4 contestant first appeared on television as part of The Real World: Miami. Flora then competed on Battle of the Seasons in 2002 and is now set to compete in the upcoming season.

Janelle Casanave

The Real World: Key West contestant is set to compete in The Challenge: All-Stars season 4. The reality star won The Inferno season 3 and also competed on the All Stars season 2, and The Gauntlet season 3.

Jasmine Reynaud

The Real World: Cancun cast member is set to compete in The Challenge: All-Stars season 4. She previously competed in Rivals, Battle of the Exes, Battle of the Seasons, Rivals season 2, Free Agents, and All-Stars season 2.

Jay Mitchell

Jay "Gotti" Mitchell first appeared on The Real World: Ex-Plosion. He then competed on Battle of the Exes season 2 and is now set to compete in The Challenge: All-Stars season 4.

Kam Williams

Kam's television debut was as part of Are You the One? season 5. She then appeared on Vendettas, War of the Worlds season 2, and Double Agents where she made it to the final. She then competed in Champs Vs. Stars season 2, Final Reckoning, and War of the Worlds.

Kefla Hare

The Road Rules: Down Under contestant won The Real World Vs. Road Rules. He is now set to compete in The Challenge: All-Stars season 4.

Laurel Stucky

The Fresh Meat contestant became a part of the show when she was drafted by Kenny Santucci. During her time on the franchise, she won Free Agents and competed in several other spin-offs, including Fresh Meat season 2, Cutthroat, and Rivals. She also competed in Invasion of the Champions, War of the Worlds season 2, Ride or Dies, and is now ready to compete in the upcoming season.

Leroy Garrett

The Real World: Las Vegas cast member was a finalist on Rivals, Battle of the Exes season 2, Vendettas, War of the Worlds season 2, and Double Agents. Leroy was also a contestant on Battle of the Exes season 1, Rivals season 2, Free Agents, Battle of the Bloodlines, Rivals season 3, Dirty 30, War of the Worlds, and is now set to compete in All-Stars season 4.

Nicole Zanatta

The Real World: Skeletons contestant is set to compete in All-Stars season 4. She also appeared in Invasion of the Champions, Vendettas, and Double Agents.

Rachel Robinson

The Road Rules: Campus Crawl cast member is set to return to reality television. Her MTV franchise history consists of her previously winning The Gauntlet and The Duel season 2. She also appeared in The Inferno season 2, Battle of the S*xes seasons 1 and 2, The Island, and Battle of the Exes.

Ryan Kehoe

Ryan was drafted by Melinda Collins for Fresh Meat. He then competed on The Island, The Gauntlet season 3, The Duel season 2, Fresh Meat season 2, and All Stars season 2.

Steve Meinke

The upcoming The Challenge: All-Stars season 4 contestant first appeared on Road Rules: The Quest. He then competed on The Gauntlet, and The Challenge: All-Stars season 2.

Syrus Yarbrough

The Real World: Boston cast member was the champion of Extreme Challenge. He competed in Inferno, The Gauntlet season 2, The Ruins, The Challenge: All-Stars seasons 1 and 3. He is now set to compete in All-Stars season 4.

Tina Barta

The Road Rules: South Pacific cast member appeared on seven seasons of the MTV franchise. She competed in The Inferno season 2, Fresh Meat, The Gauntlet, Battle of the S*xes season 2, The Duel, All Stars seasons 2, and 3. She is now set to compete in The Challenge: All-Stars season 4.

Tony Raines

Tony Raines first appeared on television as part of the Real World: Skeletons cast. He won Champs Vs. Stars season 2, and a finalist on Vendettas. He was also a contestant on Battle of the Bloodlines, Rivals season 3, Invasion of the Champions, Dirty 30, Final Reckoning, and will now compete in The Challenge: All-Stars season 4.

Tyrie Ballard-Brown

The contestant first appeared on The Real World: Denver. He then competed in The Inferno season 3, The Gauntlet season 3, The Island, Rivals, Battle of the Exes, and Rivals. He is now set to return to screens as part of The Challenge: All-Stars season 4 cast.

Veronica Portillo

The Road Rules: Semester at Sea cast member won The Challenge 2000. The upcoming contestant also appeared as part of The Gauntlet, The Inferno seasons 1 and 2. She competed on Battle of the Seasons, Battle of the S*xes seasons 1 and 2, The Ruins, Champs Vs. Pros, Dirty 30, Vendettas, Final Reckoning, All Stars season 3, and Ride or Dies (season 38.)

The Challenge: All-Stars season 4 will premiere on April 21, 2024 on Paramount+.