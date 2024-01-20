The Challenge: Why was Brad Fiorenza arrested in 2004?

The Challenge, MTV's long-running competitive reality television show, has been on air since 1998. Over the years, it has featured various memorable cast members competing with each other, some of whom have spent decades being a part of the franchise. One such cast member is Brad Fiorenza, who recently appeared in The Challenge season 39.

Fiorenza first appeared in The Real World: San Diego (2004), a parent show of The Challenge. In one of the show's most memorable moments, the cast member was arrested alongside Robin and Randy. The two, Brad and Randy, were arrested for being intoxicated, while Robin was arrested for assault.

Brad recently spoke to The Messenger about his return to The Challenge franchise. He discussed his arrest 20 years ago and noted that getting detained with Robin was one of his favorite memories from the show.

"I had so many good ones. The Halloween (episode) with the Mario Bros. costumes were amazing. The Greece trip was amazing. How they locked me up with Robin (Hibbard) was amazing."

The Challenge season 39 is currently on air, and Brad was one of the several MTV Legends who appeared on the show as a Mercenary.

Brad's arrest was "one of those iconic moments" for The Challenge veteran

The Challenge's Brad Fiorenza spoke to The Messenger after his recent appearance in season 39. During the conversation, he opened up about his time on the show, his journey, and his arrest in Real World: San Diego.

Fiorenza noted that being arrested was one of the good memories he had from the show. The MTV veteran mentioned that he started public speaking after being on The Challenge and that people would often wear "Free Brad" t-shirts regularly to his shows.

Brad explained that he didn't do anything other than be publicly intoxicated. He called it ironic that being arrested was something that turned into a fun experience. The Challenge alum stated that during his travels, people would talk about it with him and laugh.

"That was for me one of those iconic moments where it's like Robin crying on the voicemail then Jacquese picks it up, and it's me. I couldn't believe it, still to this day, I'm like, I just got onto this reality show, I'm hammered, I was drinking Jack with Randy and Jacquese all night. And there were like unlimited phone calls."

The MTV legend added that he called everyone he knew, not just those who were competing alongside him. He stated that if he remembered someone's number, they woke up with voicemails the next morning.

Brad called the moment "surreal," mentioning that it was supposed to be an arrest, but it didn't feel like he was being arrested. He recalled the police arguing about who was going to carry him out the following day. Brad added that they all wanted to be on TV at the moment.

The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion mercenary further opened up about Kyland Young during the conversation. When asked who he thought could be "on par" with the mercenaries, he "vouched" for Kyland.

Brad noted that he didn't know any of the season 39 contestants well enough but praised the MTV star.

"I don't just think he's a physical player. I think he's got the charisma and the social game of somebody that I would [ally with] — I mean, if I had a few options to trust, he's definitely one of my top picks."

The Challenge season 39 airs episodes every Wednesday at 8 pm ET on MTV.