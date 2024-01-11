The Challenge season 39: Which mercenary appeared on the show tonight?

The Challenge season 39 aired a brand new episode this week on Wednesday, January 10, 2024. The current season is slightly different than the previous ones as it features only those contestants who have never won a season before.

However, in each episode, the MTV show brings back one veteran in the form of a mercenary, who competes against one contestant in the elimination round. If the mercenary wins, they take home the money the cast members earn during the episode and eliminate the contestant they go up against.

The veteran who appeared in the January 10 episode was Brad Fiorenza, who has been a part of the MTV franchise for close to 20 years. His first-ever season was The Real World: San Diego.

Viewers can tune in on Wednesdays at 8 pm ET to watch episodes of The Challenge season 39 on MTV.

The Challenge star Brad Fiorenza was arrested during his first season

The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion saw another veteran appear on the show this week. As part of the new format, one veteran appears on the show each week to compete in the elimination round and the alum who appeared this week was Brad Fiorenza.

Brad first appeared on the show 20 years ago during The Real World: San Diego, which aired in 2004. In Wednesday's episode of the MTV show, the cast member was bested by Kyland Young, which meant that nobody was sent home from The Challenge tonight.

After the episode aired, the veteran spoke to The Messenger about his return to the show. When the publication asked him about his favorite memory from the show, Brad noted that he had so many good ones.

To list a few, he recalled the Halloween episode and the trip to Greece where he and Robin Hibbard were locked up. He added that he has been publicly speaking about the arrest for years. Brad noted that he didn't do anything that night apart from being "publicly intoxicated." However, it wasn't just him. The Challenge celebrity stated that everyone on the street was intoxicated:

"Because for years, I would travel and people would talk about it, we'd laugh about it, and I shared so many good laughs with so many people in so many different cities for so many years."

He recalled the incident by noting that it was "one of those iconic moments." Brad added that he had just become part of a reality show and was drinking with Randy and Jacquese all night. He noted that he called everyone they knew and not just the contestants who were living with them.

The mercenary also talked about his appearance on The Challenge season 39 during the conversation. He added that while he hadn't watched the episode yet, he couldn't wait. Brad blamed his loss on being jet lagged.

The mercenary added that he hadn't slept on the flight and it was much more harder than he had anticipated. He noted that he initially thought he could just show up, get eight hours of sleep, and "knock back" a meal, but "it was nothing like that."

"I have a hard time sleeping to begin with. Flying into another country and thinking you'll grab a six-hour nap before an elimination, that's ludicrous. I'd be too excited for the elimination anyways. So I was shocked to see how much more difficult it was to be a mercenary. It was much harder than I thought."

The Challenge season 39 airs episodes weekly on Wednesdays.