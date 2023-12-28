The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion season 39 - Meet the cast

The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion premiered on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, at 8 pm ET/PT. The show rolled out globally across MTV’s international networks in over 150 countries in the succeeding months. Returning contenders were hungry for their victory, competing against each other and legendary Challenge champions in a fight for the throne in the latest season.

The season featured 24 fierce contenders enduring the ultimate test of willpower amid unpredictable formats and shocking twists. With the stakes higher than ever, new competitors had to beat the best to be the best. Legendary Challenge champions rotating through included Kaycee Clark, Kaz Crossley, Tori Deal, and more. The gallery showcased the 24 challengers who competed in the season.

Detailed contestant list for The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion season 39 and where to find them

The current season of The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion began airing in October 25 and has since seen a few eliminations and some wins. Season 39 of the show, just like the previous iterations, comprises many new contestants who are intense and focused on winning the competition.

1) Berna Canbeldek (Instagram: @bernacanbeldekofficial)

Canbeldek's standout contestant status was attributed to her fierce attitude and bold personality on the show. Additionally, she showcased her talents on various TV shows, including Spies, Lies & Allies, Survivor Turkey 8, Survivor Turkey 9, and Survivor Turkey 12.

2) Ed Eason (Instagram: @ed610)

Ed, originally from Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, celebrated his 25th birthday on August 9. Prior to making his debut on The Challenge, he participated as a contestant on the inaugural season of Netflix's competition series, The Circle.

3) Michele Fitzgerald (Instagram: @mich_fitz)

At the age of 32, Michele initially entered the Survivor scene as a young bartender on the Beauty Tribe. Her Survivor journey includes a victory on Survivor: Kaôh Rōng and reaching the final as a runner-up on Survivor: Winners at War.

Known for her prowess as a "social player" and her proficiency with 3D puzzles, Michele also took on the fights in The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies.

4) Asaf Goren (Instagram: @asafgoren1)

Known for his participation in The Challenge 39: Battle for a New Champion, Asaf, born on September 1, 1991, in Tel Aviv, Israel, has garnered a substantial following.

Prior to his Challenge debut, he showcased his talents on various TV shows, including So You Think You Can Dance 12, Are You the One? Second Chances, Celebrity Big Brother Israel 3, and Celebrity Ninja Warrior Israel.

5) Horacio Gutiérrez (Instagram: @horaciogutierrezjr)

Gutiérrez, another notable contestant on the show, is best known for participating in The Challenge 39: Battle for a New Champion. Born on August 8, 1996, in El Paso, Texas, this young star has gained quite a following. He previously appeared in TV shows like Exatlón Estados Unidos 5 and Ride or Dies.

6) Moriah Jadea (Instagram: @moriahjadea)

Moriah stood out as a contestant due to her confident demeanor and bold personality. She appeared alongside Colleen Schneider and Nurys Mateo in the show and also demonstrated her skills in other TV programs such as Ride or Die.

7) Olivia Kaiser (Instagram: @oliviaannkaiser)

Olivia, a 30-year-old business owner, originally hailing from Anchorage, Alaska, operates as a licensed cosmetologist in Scottsdale, Arizona. Through her business, she provides a range of beauty services. Kaiser has chosen to showcase her suvival skills via her participation in the ongoing Challenge series.

8) Corey Lay (Instagram: @coreylay)

Born on August 15, 1990, in Seattle, Washington, this emerging star has cultivated a significant following. His previous television appearances include shows such as Spies, Lies & Allies and 12 Dates of Christmas.

9) James Lock (Instagram: @jameslock__)

Born on December 6, 1986, in London, England, this emerging star has garnered a significant following. Lock's earlier television credits include appearances on shows like The Only Way Is Essex.

10) Nurys Mateo (Instagram: @nuryskmateo)

27-years-old Nurys, hailing from Portland, Maine, is a model, athlete, and social media influencer. Her reality TV journey commenced with MTV's Are You The One? in 2017.

11) Emanuel Neagu (Instagram: @emanuel.neagu)

Emanuel, a 24-year-old competitor from Cocorăștii Colț, Romania, made his mark on reality TV by participating in Survivor Romania season 1 in 2020, where he finished as the runner-up to Elena Ionescu.

12) Ravyn Rochelle (Instagram: @itsravyn)

Ravyn, a 25-year-old social media influencer and actress from Los Angeles, California, has made her mark in the entertainment industry with appearances in various movies and series.

Notably, she featured in the 2021 TV series Be Someone and Good Intentions, as well as this year's Seal of Desire.

13) Colleen Schneider (Instagram: @colleenschneider_)

Armed with a master's degree in psychology, Colleen excelled on Germany's The Mole, where she skillfully manipulated the game as the titular mole on her own team.

Embracing her naturally sneaky demeanor, Colleen is confident in her ability to charm away suspicions, particularly when it comes to the lovable Kim.

14) Jay Starrett (Instagram: @jqskim)

Television celebrity Jay Starrett gained prominence for his role in The Challenge 39: Battle for a New Champion. Born on June 3, 1989, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, this rising star has garnered a substantial following.

15) Kyland Young (Instagram: @kylandyoung)

Kyland Young was born on July 13, 1991, in San Bernardino, California. He has a history in competitive reality TV, having previously participated in the inaugural season of The Challenge: USA. Additionally, he showcased his skills as a contestant on season 23 of Big Brother.

16) Zara Zoffany (Instagram: @zarazoffany)

Zara Zoffany achieved the status of a finalist on The Challenge: UK and participated as a contestant in the World Championship season. Born on March 2, aged 29, Zara is best known for her appearance on the competitive show Battle for a New Champion in 2023.

17) Melissa Reeves (Instagram: @djmelreeves)

Melissa Reeves reached the finals on The Challenge: Total Madness and competed in previous seasons, including Vendettas and Final Reckoning. In addition, she showcased her talents in various TV shows, including Vendettas, Final Reckoning, Ex on the Beach UK 2, and Ex on the Beach UK 5.

18) Big T Fazakerley (Instagram: @bigtfaz)

Known by the moniker Big T, Tula Fazakerley is a reality TV star and part-time wig maker who gained fame through her appearances on The Challenge franchise. Eager to make a mark, she embarked on her television career with the "ultimate goal" of becoming the presenter of her own talk show.

19) Callum Izzard (Instagram: @callumalexandre)

Standing at 5 feet 11 inches tall, Callum Izzard weighs around 130 pounds or 75 kilograms, showcasing his fitness. While his appearance contributes to his charm, it's not just about looks with him. Callum possesses the determination and strength to take on the challenges of the show.

20) Ciarran Stott (Instagram: @ciarranstott)

Ciarran Stott achieved finalist status on The Challenge: Australia. The reality star gained recognition as a contestant on Australia's editions of The Bachelorette and Bachelor In Paradise.

21) Hughie Maughan (Instagram: @hughiemaughanofficial)

Hughie Maughan, born in Ireland on July 3, 1994, gained prominence as a reality star and secured the runner-up position on the seventeenth series of the UK's Big Brother.

22) Jessica Brody (Instagram: @jessica_brody)

Jessica Brody, an Australian reality television personality, gained recognition for her participation in the competitive show Battle for a New Champion in 2023. She shared the screen with Nurys Mateo and Moriah Jadea in the show.

Additionally, Jessica showcased her talents in various TV programs, including The Bachelor Australia 7, Bachelor in Paradise Australia 3, and The Challenge: Australia.

23) Chauncey Palmer (Instagram: @c.palmerofficial)

At 23 years old, Chauncey, hailing from Randolph, Massachusetts, is a personal trainer and social media influencer. Describing himself as an athlete and Certified Transformation Specialist, his Instagram bio reflects his dedication to fitness.

24) Jujuy Jimenez (Instagram: @sofijuok)

An Argentinian reality television personality, Jujuy is widely recognized for her participation in the competitive show Battle for a New Champion in 2023. Jujuy featured alongside Ravyn Rochelle and Big T Fazakerley in the show.

Additionally, she showcased her talents in various TV programs, including Dancing with the Stars Argentina 2018 and The Challenge: Argentina, World Championship.

What happened in the latest episode of The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion?

On December 27, 2023, a fresh episode of The Challenge season 39 aired on MTV, featuring the cast engaged in diverse challenges. The episode concluded with the elimination of one player from the competition.

Fortunately, for the season 39 cast members, Ravyn Rochelle competed against Stucky and won, which meant that nobody was eliminated and the pot remained the same.

Further, the contestants had to quickly consume the contents of these boxes, which included brain soup, colon stew, spicy surprise, and boar snout and ear. Prior to indulging in the unusual feast, they had to venture into a forest to locate the combinations for their locks.

The chosen box had to be carried back until three trunks with codes were collected. The first team to successfully complete this challenge earned safety from elimination.

In the elimination round, Ravyn Rochelle faced off against Laurel Stucky and emerged victorious, securing her position in the competition along with the prize money. Laurel mentioned she was rooting for her to go crush lives. She also acknowledged Ravyn's performance, stating that the contestant beat her fair and square.

The Challenge season 39 airs episodes weekly every Wednesday on MTV. Viewers can catch the same for some intense drama.