How old is CT Tamburello? Meet The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion season 39 cast member

Born on July 16, 1983, The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion star CT Tamburello is forty-three years old. The Boston, Massachusetts native is best known for appearing on the hit MTV reality television show The Challenge and The Real World: Paris.

Across The Challenge's vast thirty-six season run, scarcely any other contestant has risen to such prominence as CT Tamburello. He entered the world of reality TV with his first appearance in The Real World: Paris in 2003. He subsequently appeared on The Real World/Road Rules Challenge: The Inferno and finished as the show's runner-up, earning a handsome $11,000 cash prize.

CT Tamburello eventually carved out a career by appearing on sixteen seasons of The Challenge. He has also starred in a 2020 horror film called Habitual...

The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion aired on October 18, 2023, on MTV and brought together several alums from other reality TV shows, such as The Challenge: Are You There? and Big Brother, to pit them against each other in a fierce competition that would test their mettle and make them compete against the best of the best.

What is CT Tamburello's net worth?

According to Men's Health, CT Tamburello's estimated net worth is reported to be $485,000. A major chunk of this income is from his numerous reality television appearances.

He won $63,000 and $112,000 from Rivals 2 and Invasion of the Champions, respectively. The 2019 show War of the Worlds 2 gave him a paycheck of $250,000, bringing his total earnings to $425,000.

Besides finishing first in the above shows, CT Tamburello has several other second and third-place wins. He received $10,000 for the Bronze Medal from XXX Challenge in 2017. He also won $50,000 after finishing in second place on The Battle of the Exes.

CT Tamburello opens up about his divorce from ex Lilianet Solares

According to TMZ, CT Tamburello finalized his divorce in October 2023, a year after initially taking the matter to the courts. According to official court documents, CT and Lilianet reached a mutual settlement, agreeing to split the custody of their seven-year-old son Christopher Jr. and take care of his expenses together.

CT has been directed by the court to pay $761.39 to Lilianet every month in the form of child support, along with an additional $332.45 for each week that he is working and unable to provide the time to take care of his son.

He will also extend another $30,000 to her as part of the equity of their house. CT will retain ownership of its company, New Leaf Investments, while Lilianet will keep her Solares Management business.

In an exclusive interview given to People on April 7, 2023, CT Tamburello opened up about being disturbed by the presence of Lilianet's ex-partner in their midst when she and CT were together.

This proved to be a bone of contention between the two, and CT believes that Lilianet's ex might find himself in a similar position now that they are no longer together. He stated,

"The same thing she's doing to me with this new guy is the same thing I did to her first husband. I didn't know. I really didn't know she told me her ex-fiancé was cheating on her. I didn't know she was still married."

The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion season 39 airs exclusively on MTV.