WWE RAW XXX Results: 10-time champ returns to interfere in title match; Undertaker confronts current superstar - Winners, Recap, Grades & Highlights

The 30th Anniversary episode of RAW kicked off with Hulk Hogan and Jimmy Hart introducing us to the show before The Bloodline came out. Roman Reigns was on the mic and they were having a trial for Sami Zayn.

WWE @WWE



#RawXXX A rare somber moment from @HeymanHustle turned real ugly real quick... A rare somber moment from @HeymanHustle turned real ugly real quick...#RawXXX https://t.co/yuTQMbYYEI

Paul Heyman accused Sami of being allied with Kevin Owens from the start and proceeded to show fans footage to prove it. Sami tried to protest, but Reigns told Solo to hit him with the Samoan Spike.

Jey Uso got in the way and showed us his own footage in defense of Zayn, and the crowd chanted 'Sami Uso.' Reigns got up and said that he found Sami not guilty - for now, but has a final test for him at the Royal Rumble.

WWE RAW XXX Results (January 23, 2023): The Bloodline (c) vs. Judgment Day - Undisputed Tag Team Championship match

The Usos got in control early on before Jimmy sent Damian Priest outside and Dominik ran a distraction before being taken off the apron. Priest sent Jimmy onto the announcers' desk before he and Dom isolated him.

Back in the ring, Jimmy hit a splash on Priest but hurt his knee and was unable to compete further so Sami Zayn took his place in the match. Sami was fired up and hit an exploder suplex in the ring.

Ripley ran a distraction and allowed Priest to get the South of Heaven on Sami before Dominik tried for 619 but took a superkick from Jey. Another distraction from Rhea led to a near fall, but Sami broke it up.

Jey got another superkick on Dom before Sami joined in for the 1D and picked up the win.

Result: The Bloodline def. Judgment Day

Grade: B

We saw JBL, Godfather, and Ron Simmons backstage as Baron Cornin sneaked his way into the poker club.

LA Knight was out next and called Bray Wyatt names before asking one of the legends to face him. The arena was quiet, and just as LA was about to run his mouth again, we heard the Undertaker's entrance music, and he rode his way to the ring on a bike.

LA was nervous and made some jokes before slowly backing away. Bray Wyatt came out as well, and Taker shoved Knight towards Bray, who hit him with Sister Abigail. Wyatt and Taker stared each other down before the latter walked out.

Back at the poker table, DDP got a big win as RAW continued.

Becky Lynch was on her way out for a match when Dakota Kai and IYO SKY attacked her on the ramp. They dragged her into the steel cage and beat her up before posing on top of the cage.

D-Generation X was out next on RAW, and Road Dogg introduced the gang before Kurt Angle showed up and said that he always wanted to be in DX. Triple H said they had a test, but before he could say what it was, Imperium walked out to the ring.

Imperium challenged the veterans to a match, but they all said that they were retired or too old to fight. Seth Rollins and the Street Profits came out to answer the challenge, and Teddy Long came out to make it official before Kurt announced that he would be the guest referee.

WWE @WWE



wasn't about to block the opportunity for a certain WWE Hall of Famer to make a SIX-MAN TAG TEAM MATCH at



Now you better believe that. NOW HOLD ON A MINUTE, PLAYA! @TripleH wasn't about to block the opportunity for a certain WWE Hall of Famer to make a SIX-MAN TAG TEAM MATCH at #RAWXXX Now you better believe that. NOW HOLD ON A MINUTE, PLAYA!@TripleH wasn't about to block the opportunity for a certain WWE Hall of Famer to make a SIX-MAN TAG TEAM MATCH at #RAWXXX!Now you better believe that. https://t.co/DyppypUFSD

Imperium vs. Seth Rollins & The Street Profits at RAW XXX

Jerry Lawler joined the commentary team while Rollins and Vinci kicked off the match. Ford came in off the tag and took control with a dropkick before Vinci took him down with a clothesline.

After a break, the Profits got double ankle locks, but Gunther broke it up and went after Angle for being biased. Rollins took a powerbomb from Gunther but took him out with the Angle Slam.

The Profits came back with a top rope blockbuster, and Rollins hit a pedigree on Gunther. The Profits hit a Spinebuster and Frog Splash combo before Rollins came in with the finisher on Vinci for the win.

Result: Seth Rollins & The Street Profits def. Imperium

Grade: B

We saw Ted Biase and Ron Simmons backstage at the poker table before RAW XXX moved on.

Ric Flair was out next and thanked the crowd for supporting the show for years. He introduced Charlotte, who made her entrance before Ric Flair headed backstage. Charlotte said that RAW would always be her home before Bianca Belair made her way out.

Sonya Deville came out to mock both of them and Charlotte proposed a match between Bianca and Deville. The two of them agreed and we headed for the match shortly after.

Bianca Belair vs. Sonya Deville at RAW XXX

Bianca was in control early on, but Deville grabbed her by the hair and sent her into the corner before tossing her outside. After a break on RAW, Bianca was able to hit a KOD off a counter and picked up the sudden win.

Result: Bianca Belair def. Sonya Deville

After the match, Bianca said that she was still focused on Alexa Bliss. Bliss came on the Titantron and said that she didn't need Uncle Howdy or Bray Wyatt to beat Bianca at the Rumble.

Grade: C

The Miz was out next and said asked why he didn't get a segment tonight. KO came up behind him and hit a stunner, taking him out. Owens said that Roman was guilty of holding the titles hostage for two years, but at the Rumble, he will take it away from him.

Owens was on his way out, but Miz got back up and took another stunner before RAW moved on.

Austin Theory (c) vs. Bobby Lashley - NO DQ match for the United States Title at RAW XXX

The champ was sent outside before Lashley sent him into the barricades. Back on RAW after a break, Theory got some big suplexes, but Lashley kicked out. Theory got a steel chair, but Lashley sent him back outside.

Lashley got the Hurt Lock in, but Theory broke out of it. Theory was sent into a chair in the corner before he sprayed Lashley with a fire extinguisher and sent him into the steel steps.

Tables were brought in, and Lashley sent Theory through one of them. Brock Lesnar made his entrance and hit an F5 on Lashley. He then hit another F5 on Theory, dropping him on top of Lashley for the pin!

Result: Austin Theory def. Bobby Lashley - to retain the United States Title

Grade: B+

Episode rating: A

We got some big appearances tonight on RAW XXX, as well as a big title match for the main event!

Rhea Ripley just said she'd love to enter the men's Rumble. Watch Lashley's hilarious reaction here

Poll : 0 votes