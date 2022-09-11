War of the Worlds Season 3 cast: Meet the actors

The much-awaited War of the Worlds Season 3 is all set to make its debut with the premiere episode exclusively on Epix, this Monday, September 12, 2022, at 9 PM ET. The highly electrifying sci-fi drama series is inspired by H. G. Wells's acclaimed book, The War of the Worlds.

Richard Clark and Gilles Coulier have served as the directors of the science fiction series, while the series has been created and written by Howard Overman. Gareth Williams has produced the series, while Julian Murphy, Howard Overman, Gilles Coulier and Johnny Capps have acted as the executive producers.

As per the official synopsis for War of the Worlds Season 3:

"Set in present-day France and the U.K., Season Three picks up as the war between the survivors and aliens reaches a new turning point and a terrifying phenomenon grips countless people across the globe. With stakes at an all-time high, one survivor sets out to investigate, forming a tentative partnership with another unlikely hero along the way. The pair will need to use every resource they have available to face an opposition more dangerous than ever in their fight, once again, for the survival of all humanity."

The third season of the series stars Gabriel Byrne, Natasha Little, Lea Drucker, Stéphane Caillard, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Ernest Kingsley Junior, Molly Windsor and several others.

Without further delay, let's take a closer look at the lead cast list for War of the Worlds Season 3, ahead of its debut on Epix.

The lead cast list for War of the Worlds Season 3 explored

Gabriel Byrne as William 'Bill' Ward

The highly acclaimed and beloved Irish author, screenplay writer, producer, director and actor Gabriel Byrne is all set to reprise his lead role as William 'Bill' Ward in War of the Worlds Season 3.

Over the years, the actor has been a part of many notable movies, including Hanna K., Defence of the Realm, Hello Again, Julia and Julia, A Soldier's Tale, Diamond Skulls, Into the West, Point of No Return, Nobody Wants the Night, In the Name of the Father, Little Women, In the Cloud, Death of a Ladies' Man, Murder at Yellowstone City and several others.

Byrne has also been a part of several noteworthy TV series, entailing The Search for Alexander the Great, Mussolini: The Untold Story, Christopher Columbus, Madigan Men, In Treatment, Vikings, Maniac and several others.

Natasha Little as Sarah Gresham

Highly acclaimed British actress Natasha Little will be seen reprising her role as Sarah Gresham in the upcoming third season of War of the Worlds.

The actress has been a part of several noteworthy movies over the years, including The Criminal, The Clandestine Marriage, Kevin & Perry Go Large, Another Life, The Island of the Mapmaker's Wife, Vanity Fair, The Queen of Sheba's Pearls, The Boys Are Back, Blood, Welcome to the Punch and several others.

Natasha Little has also been a part of several notable TV series, entailing London's Burning, This Life, Dickens, Spooks, Mistresses, Case Histories, Black Mirror, Midsomer Murders, Absentia and several others.

Lea Drucker as Catherine Durand

Critically acclaimed French actress Lea Drucker will reprise her role as Catherine Durand in the series' Season 3.

Drucker has been a part of several noteworthy movies, including List of Merite, Raï, Assassin(s), Bouge !, L'annonce faite à Marius, Un pur moment de rock'n roll, Chaos, In My Skin, Hypnotized and Hysterical (Hairstylist Wanted), Narco, The Man of My Life, Custody and several others.

The actress has also been a part of several notable TV series, including Blaise, The Bureau, Suite noire, Kaamelott, Fabien Cosma, Avocats & associés, Duelles, Anne Le Guen and several others.

Other actors on the cast list for War of the Worlds Season 3 include Daisy Edgar-Jones, Stéphane Caillard, Ernest Kingsley Junior, Madeleine Worral, Molly Windsor and a few others.

Catch episode 1 of War of the Worlds Season 3, debuting on Monday, September 12, 2022, exclusively on Epix.

