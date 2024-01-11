Where to watch The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion episode 13? Streaming platforms explored

The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion will release the 13th episode of season 39 on Wednesday, January 10, exclusively on MTV. The show entails contestants who have competed in the previous seasons of The Challenge without winning, participate once again. The official website of MTV describes the show:

“In the ruthless world of The Challenge, this newest group of non-champion, next-gen players must work together to win the grand prize -- but it’s still anyone’s game.”

The last episode saw the elimination of the seasoned challenger Cara Maria Sorbello, who appeared on the show after four years.

Fans can watch The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion episode 13 on MTV

The drama will continue in The Challenge season 39 as a new alliance will aim to shift the power dynamics in episode 13 which airs on Wednesday, January 10, exclusively on MTV. Viewers can also watch the show on a plethora of other non-cable platforms.

If you do not own an active MTV cable connection, tune into Philo, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, and Sling to get the latest updates about the show. New episodes of The Challenge: Battle for A New Champion season 39 air weekly every Wednesday at 8 pm ET.

What happened in episode 12?

In episode 12, Cara Maria Sorbello, one of the most seasoned contestants on the show, was unfortunately eliminated. As an experienced competitor of the elimination rounds, with a career record of a whopping 13 victories and six defeats, her return after four years was highly anticipated.

However, she was ousted soon after making her first appearance in this season.

It so happened that Cara lifted a chaos card in the elimination rounds which brought her against another contestant. Notably, she was previously suggested to be pitted against Colleen Schneider and Ravyn Rochelle. In a thrilling task, Cara finished as a closer and was evicted thereafter.

Reflecting on her elimination, Cara Maria Sorbello told Entertainment Weekly she was disappointed. Despite facing failure, the seasoned contestant stated she had a lot of fun while filming the episode:

"I'm so sad I lost! F**K! This is my epic return and I failed. Ugh. But I still went out there, and I had so much fun."

Cara, who wishes to keep up head high after the defeat, also added:

"I don't count this as a loss. This is not on my record."

What to expect from episode 13?

A sneak peek video of episode 13 shows the daily challenge contestants competing in groups. The task is based on a water tank placed atop a truck. In the clip, the vehicle swerves as Kyland and two women enter the tank searching for letters placed in water.

They hand the letters to Emanuel, who is tasked with solving a puzzle above.

Contestant Zara, who’s striving hard to stay inside the tank, utters:

“I’m in the tank. I’m feeling like Finding Dory. I’m getting hit left, right, and centre. I’m taking deep breaths, but I’m grabbing up chunks of letters at a time.”

In a confessional, Michele Fitzgerald expresses her take on the task:

“I’m realizing that this may be a little harder than it looks. I know that you have to have speed up top. You have to have agility for the person who’s getting the letters. But, we don’t know how the contenders are getting the letters from the tank.”

The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion airs on MTV on Wednesdays at 8 pm ET/PT.